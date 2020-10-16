 Skip to main content
HS Football: Boiling Springs 'brought it tonight' in tight loss to 'bully on the block' Middletown
HS Football: Boiling Springs 'brought it tonight' in tight loss to 'bully on the block' Middletown

Trinity Boiling Springs Football 6 (copy)

Boiling Springs' Joey Menke ran for 100 yards in Friday's loss to Middletown.

 Sentinel file

MIDDLETOWN — There was never any doubt Friday night that Boiling Springs was in over its head against Middletown at War Memorial Field.

The Blue Raiders still won the football game, but it took a couple first-half gifts from the Bubblers and a big night from senior running back Tymir Jackson for Middletown to subdue Boiling Springs.

In a game where Boiling Springs actually had the last shot to win the game, it was the Middletown defense that came up with a big stop in a tight spot to preserve a 20-16 Mid-Penn Capital Division victory.

For the full story from 4th Down Magazine, click here.

This story and the accompanying box was updated to include a clarification that Caleb Brubaker's 3-yard TD was on a reception, not a handoff.

 
 
 
