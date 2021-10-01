HS Football: Boiling Springs blasts Trinity 43-7 behind rugged rushing attack

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Having a fire lit underneath them, according to Zell, the Bubblers went to work in little to no time, stomping their way down the field. Laing capped a six-play, 75-yard drive with a 7-yard run up the gut, providing Boiling Springs with the lead it never relinquished. With Trinity’s Landon Kuntzelman fumbling the ball on the ensuing possession, Boiling Springs turned to running back Joey Menke. In the Bubblers’ vaunted Wing-T offense, Menke slipped his way through the stacked Shamrock defensive box on the drive’s first play and eventually escaped for a 61-yard score.

Laing’s 95-yard breakaway accounted for the third touchdown, but the Bubblers drew up two more trips to pay dirt off a pair of Kuntzelman interceptions before the first half ended. With 1:01 left in the second quarter, quarterback Colin Lunde connected with Blake Delevan on a 23-yard corner route and, as time expired, Carson Garvey filled in as the Bubbler field general, bulldozing his way to six on a 4-yard keeper.

With his team owning a 37-7 edge to start the second half, Laing made sure to complete his touchdown trifecta just four snaps in, cutting the corner and bursting 64 yards to the end zone, capping the Bubblers’ scoring.