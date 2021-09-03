HS Football: Boiling Springs blanks Bermudian Springs, 35-0

It has only been two weeks, but the Boiling Springs football team looks like a squad that already has its identity well established.

The Bubblers used the same blueprint that brought them a lopsided win in their season opener — a ball-hawking defense, an opportunistic offense with multiple backfield options, and big plays in all three phases of the game — and applied it again in their second outing.

The result was another lopsided Boiling Springs victory, this time a 35-0 win over Bermudian Springs in a nonleague contest at Ecker Field in Boiling Springs. It was the second straight game that the Bubblers’ first-team defense did not allow a point.

“Defensively, our guys played really well,” Boiling Springs coach Brad Zell said. “We talk about tackling all the time and we work on tackling. We probably missed a few more tackles than we should have tonight, but I’m pretty proud of our defense. To give up zero points to anybody is a feat in itself.”

That defense, which allowed Bermudian 131 yards and forced a pair of turnovers, again did its part in setting up the Bubbler offense in advantageous field position. The first of those instances came quickly, as the Boiling Springs defense forced a three-and-out on Bermudian’s first possession, and the offense took over at its own 44-yard line.