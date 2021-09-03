HS Football: Boiling Springs blanks Bermudian Springs, 35-0

It has only been two weeks, but the Boiling Springs football team looks like a squad that already has its identity well established.
The Bubblers used the same blueprint that brought them a lopsided win in their season opener — a ball-hawking defense, an opportunistic offense with multiple backfield options, and big plays in all three phases of the game — and applied it again in their second outing.
The result was another lopsided Boiling Springs victory, this time a 35-0 win over Bermudian Springs in a nonleague contest at Ecker Field in Boiling Springs. It was the second straight game that the Bubblers’ first-team defense did not allow a point.
“Defensively, our guys played really well,” Boiling Springs coach Brad Zell said. “We talk about tackling all the time and we work on tackling. We probably missed a few more tackles than we should have tonight, but I’m pretty proud of our defense. To give up zero points to anybody is a feat in itself.”
That defense, which allowed Bermudian 131 yards and forced a pair of turnovers, again did its part in setting up the Bubbler offense in advantageous field position. The first of those instances came quickly, as the Boiling Springs defense forced a three-and-out on Bermudian’s first possession, and the offense took over at its own 44-yard line.
“The defenders that we have, we all know what we are doing and we all do our jobs the right way,” Boiling Springs linebacker/fullback Aidan Metzger said. “We all depend on each other to do the right thing and it always works out.”
It took just two plays for the Bubblers to find the end zone: Metzger cut outside and picked up 26 yards on the drive’s first play, and halfback Joey Menke took a sweep 30 yards to the house on the second play to stake Boiling Springs to a 7-0 lead just 3:29 into the game.
Boiling Springs padded its lead late in the quarter, with a four-play drive that featured a 49-yard dash by Menke, who totaled 138 yards on 13 carries. He finished the job with a four-yard touchdown run that made it 13-0 with 26 seconds remaining in the first.
From there the squads exchanged forays into each other’s territories, with nothing to show for either side. Bermudian, which had a first-quarter possession stopped at the Boiling Springs 23-yard line, advanced a second-quarter drive to the Bubbler 17 before a Metzger sack snuffed it out. The Bubblers, meanwhile, saw both of their second-quarter possessions wilt at the Bermudian 6-yard line—the first ending in a missed field goal, the latter in a turnover on downs.
The Bubblers missed no such opportunities in the second half, scoring on three of their first four possessions. A 35-yard punt return by Marcus Boyle set up the first, a five-play, 24-yard drive capped by Metzger’s two-yard run that made it a three-score game with 7:38 to go in the third.
“We knew our defense was stopping them, for the most part,” Menke said. “They had a few good runs, but we were still getting turnovers and they still hadn’t scored any points against us. So it was just get the ball back, and punch it in the next time.”