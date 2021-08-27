HS Football: Boiling Springs' big start leads to 69-8 victory over Littlestown

The Bubblers had to work a little harder for the next score, but not by much. After a three-and-out, they reeled off an 8-play, 57-yard scoring drive that was capped by Aidan Metzger’s 2-yard run. Five of the eight plays went for either a first down or a touchdown.

“When we are getting 20 yards off the sweep, we are confident that we are going to score,” Bubbler halfback Joey Menke said. “All we need is a little seam, and we can get 10 yards out of it.”

The story was the same for the remainder of the quarter. An errant snap on a Littlestown punt led immediately to Menke’s 6-yard touchdown run. A fumble recovery by Trey McCardell set up a 17-yard scoring run by Menke, and a 34-yard interception return by Carson Garvey left just one yard for Lunde to cover for another score. That touchdown, with 39 seconds to go in the first quarter, brought the lead to 35-0.

The Bubblers continued their scoring streak in the second when their first possession of the quarter, which covered 65 yards in just four plays, culminated with Jack Laing’s 37-yard touchdown run.

“We have been practicing hard in camp for the last two and a half weeks,” Laing said. “This was a good week of practices, and yesterday the walk-through went well, so we were prepared. That contributed to the way we played tonight.”