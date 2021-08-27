HS Football: Boiling Springs' big start leads to 69-8 victory over Littlestown

Boiling Springs opened its 2021 football season by being granted a golden opportunity on the very first play. The Bubblers took full advantage of it, and of almost every other one that came their way in a dominant effort.
The Bubblers kicked off their campaign Friday in resounding fashion, scoring touchdowns on their first six possessions en route to a 69-8 victory over Littlestown in a nonconference game at Ecker Field in Boiling Springs.
Brad Zell’s club capitalized on every advantage, fueled by a defensive effort that continually gave the Bubbler offense short fields and even scored a pair of touchdowns itself. It was the highlight of a night in which the Bubblers executed in all three facets of the game.
“It’s preparation,” Zell said. “We had a really good camp. We’ve been kind of feeding off of last year. It’s been a struggle here for a while, but making the playoffs last year got them really excited and put football back on the map here. They were ready.”
The first quarter included five Bubbler touchdowns on five drives with an average starting position on the Littlestown 21-yard line. It all started on the opening play, when the Bolts could not handle a short kickoff, and Eli Thompson pounced on it. Three plays later, Colin Lunde hit Blake Delevan for a 31-yard touchdown to give Boiling Springs a 6-0 advantage just 2:06 into the game.
The Bubblers had to work a little harder for the next score, but not by much. After a three-and-out, they reeled off an 8-play, 57-yard scoring drive that was capped by Aidan Metzger’s 2-yard run. Five of the eight plays went for either a first down or a touchdown.
“When we are getting 20 yards off the sweep, we are confident that we are going to score,” Bubbler halfback Joey Menke said. “All we need is a little seam, and we can get 10 yards out of it.”
The story was the same for the remainder of the quarter. An errant snap on a Littlestown punt led immediately to Menke’s 6-yard touchdown run. A fumble recovery by Trey McCardell set up a 17-yard scoring run by Menke, and a 34-yard interception return by Carson Garvey left just one yard for Lunde to cover for another score. That touchdown, with 39 seconds to go in the first quarter, brought the lead to 35-0.
The Bubblers continued their scoring streak in the second when their first possession of the quarter, which covered 65 yards in just four plays, culminated with Jack Laing’s 37-yard touchdown run.
“We have been practicing hard in camp for the last two and a half weeks,” Laing said. “This was a good week of practices, and yesterday the walk-through went well, so we were prepared. That contributed to the way we played tonight.”
The Bubbler defense, which did not allow a first down until there were less than eight minutes remaining in the third quarter, added some points of its own. Delevan pocketed a 5-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter, and in the third Marcus Boyle weaved across the field to take a 60-yard interception return to the end zone.