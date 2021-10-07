HS Football: Boiling Springs, Big Spring's 'Battle of the Springs' heads Week 7 slate

Boiling Springs and Big Spring football each feature their own multi-faceted rushing attack.

The Bubblers (5-1, 1-0 Capital Division), who have morphed the esteemed Wing-T offense into their own team trademark, use the one-two-three punch of tailbacks Joey Menke, Aidan Metzger and Jack Laing to run all over opposing defenses. The trio has barreled its way to a combined 1,292 yards on the ground and 21 touchdowns so far this season.

On the other hand, the Bulldogs (5-1, 1-0 Capital) boast their own company of hard-nosed runners in Dillon Wakefield, Eli Hasco, Dakoda Garman, and on end-arounds and sweeps, wide receiver Logan Schmidt. Seniors Wakefield and Schmidt have rushed for a joint 866 yards on 90 carries and 15 touchdowns.

Friday night’s Battle of the Spring(s) at Bulldog Stadium, is primed to be a fight on the front lines, according to Boiling Springs and Big Spring head coaches Brad Zell and Joe Sinkovich.

“We have to bring our ‘A’ game on defense to slow down their run,” Zell said, “and at the same time, their defense is playing pretty well, not giving up a lot of points, not giving up a lot of yardage, so we have to be able to run the ball, too.”