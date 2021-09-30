HS Football: Boiling Springs and Trinity's Mid-Penn Capital clash highlights Week 6 schedule

Boiling Springs and Trinity both do its share of running the football.
In fact, the ground game is so valuable to both squads that the Bubblers’ rushing attack accounts for 82.1% (175 carries to 38 pass attempts) of their offensive plays, while the Shamrocks pound the rock 67.4% (110 runs to 53 throwing attempts) of the time they’re on offense.
Boiling Springs head coach Brad Zell and Trinity skipper Jordan Hill are prepared for a battle in the trenches Friday night at Ecker Field.
Chemistry, family, mentality: Boiling Springs football brings change of culture, success on the field after years of losing seasons
“It's important to us that people know we're not a team that you can just mess around with, go to practice and then come play a Friday game. We want people to realize that you're gonna have to prepare for us.” ~ Boiling Springs Aidan Metzger
“We have to do our jobs,” Zell said of the key to defeating Trinity. “We talk to our players a lot about situations not being too big for them and not trying to do anything extra … just do what we've asked you to do and play within yourself. If we do our jobs, hopefully things will work out.”
The Bubblers’ ground force features the three-senior-pronged machine of Joey Menke, Aidan Metzger and Jack Laing. Menke’s rushed for 405 yards and 10 touchdowns, Metzger’s struck pay dirt six times on 390 yards and Laing’s tallied 25 carries for 179 stripes and one score.
On the other hand, Tyler Rossi spearheads the Shamrocks’ backfield, totaling 60 touches across 455 yards and eight touchdowns. Wide receiver Max Schlager files behind Rossi on the stat sheet, accruing 154 yards on 25 totes and one score. Quarterback Landon Kuntzelman has thrown for 390 yards and five touchdowns so far this fall.
“We have a lot of playmakers,” Hill said of his team. “It might not necessarily say it on paper right now, but we have a lot of skilled guys that can make a lot of plays.”
The Capital Division foes open their division slate Friday night and enter the bout with one dash in the loss column. Boiling Springs’ (4-1) loss came at the hands of Mechanicsburg Sept. 17, a 39-34 score, and Trinity (3-1) fell to Upper Dauphin 22-14 Sept. 10 after a two-week absence from the field due to its Sept. 3 opponent, York Catholic, canceling amid COVID-19 concerns.
In their victories, the Bubblers have outscored their opposition 209-24. Meanwhile, Trinity’s vanquished its competition to the tune of 146-21.
HS Football: Family first, family focus as Jordan Hill steps in to lead the Trinity football program
Jordan Hill’s life has been defined by family, both conventional and athletic. You’re in it together, day after day, win or lose. Just like a conventional family.
Key players for Boiling Springs
Aidan Metzger, sr., FB-LB
Joey Menke, sr., RB-LB
Hunter Coyle, sr., DL-OL
Key players for Trinity
Tyler Rossi, sr., RB-LB
Max Schlager, jr., WR-LB
Landon Kuntzelman, jr., ATH
By the numbers
6: The Bubblers main goal Friday is to slow Rossi down, but the senior tailback, along with Schlager, are in a company of six Shamrocks who can weave their way into the endzone via the ground. Kuntzelman’s contributed two scores in the rushing department while Ethan Notarfrancesco, Caleb Wray and Jacob Ness each punched their ticket to six once this season.
“Spreading the wealth is going to be something that we've got to get to,” Hill said, “because, obviously, everybody's going to try and stack the box against us because of Tyler Rossi.”
31: Boiling Springs field general Colin Lunde’s only completed 22 passes this fall but five have gone to wideout Carson Garvey. And Garvey’s proven he has a knack for the big play, as the senior boasts an average of 31 yards per catch. Three of his five grabs eclipsed the 30-yard threshold, including a 60-yard touchdown reception.
“I think it comes down to our seniors. I think it comes down to our seniors every week,” Zell said, “because they've played so much football for us over the last three and a half years, and we rely heavily on them right now.”
17: While Trinity’s scored 19 touchdowns offensively through its four contests, the Shamrock defense continues to be a key piece in the team’s season success. The Shamrocks have nabbed nine interceptions and recovered eight fumbles. Pacing the team in interceptions are safeties Danny Britten and Trey Weiand and cornerback Amil Way (two each) while Talik Wall, Jason Wewer and Ryan Babalan each recorded a pair of recoveries.
Quick hits
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Chambersburg (2-3, 0-2) at Carlisle (3-2, 0-2): Both teams enter Friday’s contest looking to stop a two-game losing streak after a pair of conference losses. The Thundering Herd, working on a short week after Saturday’s loss at Harrisburg, racked up 418 rushing yards against Chambersburg when the two teams met last season.
Cumberland Valley (3-2, 2-0) at CD East (4-1, 2-0): The Eagles and Panthers put their conference winning streaks on the line. Cumberland Valley won last year’s meeting, 7-6. Issac Sines’ extra point was the difference, and so far this season, Sines has converted on all eight point-after attempts to complement his five field goals on five attempts.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Hershey (0-5, 0-2) at Cedar Cliff (4-1, 2-0): The Trojans have not scored a point against Sentinel-area teams in three games, suffering shutout losses to Shippensburg (Week 1), Carlisle (Week 2) and Red Land (Week 5). Meanwhile, the Colts have averaged 43 points in their four wins, which included a 35-21 victory over Red Land Sept. 17. Hershey stunned Cedar Cliff with a pair of late scores in a 28-21 decision last season.
Red Land (1-4, 1-1) at Palmyra (2-3, 1-1): The Patriots picked up their first win Friday in shutout fashion against Hershey. The Cougars are coming off their most productive offensive performance of the season, a 35-14 win over Milton Hershey Saturday. Red Land topped Palmyra 29-21 last fall.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Susquehanna Township (0-5, 0-2) at East Pennsboro (3-2, 1-1): Coming off a 29-2 loss to Northern, the Panthers look to bounce back against an Indians team averaging less than seven points scored per game (6.8). The two programs have not met since 2005.
Shippensburg (5-0, 2-0) at Mechanicsburg (3-2, 0-1): Not only have the Greyhounds gone unbeaten through their first five games, but they’ve won each of their last four by 19 points or more. Meanwhile, Mechanicsburg has allowed 115 points and scored 113 points, and none of the Wildcats’ last four games have been decided by more than 11 points. Mechanicsburg won last year’s clash 35-20.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Northern (3-1, 1-0) at West Perry (3-2, 1-1): Both teams have won three of their last four. In that four-game stretch, Northern has outscored opponents 108-69 while West Perry outscored its foes 110-62. Northern took a 32-25 decision when the two teams met last season.
Mid-Penn Capital
Big Spring (4-1, 0-0) at Camp Hill (3-2, 0-0): The Bulldogs have scored 60 points or more in each of their last three contests. Meanwhile, the Lions snapped a two-game losing streak last week with a 19-17 win over Line Mountain. Camp Hill’s Christian Doi caught four passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran for a touchdown, in the Lions’ 28-14 win over Big Spring last year.
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports