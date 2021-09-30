HS Football: Boiling Springs and Trinity's Mid-Penn Capital clash highlights Week 6 schedule

“Spreading the wealth is going to be something that we've got to get to,” Hill said, “because, obviously, everybody's going to try and stack the box against us because of Tyler Rossi.”

31: Boiling Springs field general Colin Lunde’s only completed 22 passes this fall but five have gone to wideout Carson Garvey. And Garvey’s proven he has a knack for the big play, as the senior boasts an average of 31 yards per catch. Three of his five grabs eclipsed the 30-yard threshold, including a 60-yard touchdown reception.

“I think it comes down to our seniors. I think it comes down to our seniors every week,” Zell said, “because they've played so much football for us over the last three and a half years, and we rely heavily on them right now.”

17: While Trinity’s scored 19 touchdowns offensively through its four contests, the Shamrock defense continues to be a key piece in the team’s season success. The Shamrocks have nabbed nine interceptions and recovered eight fumbles. Pacing the team in interceptions are safeties Danny Britten and Trey Weiand and cornerback Amil Way (two each) while Talik Wall, Jason Wewer and Ryan Babalan each recorded a pair of recoveries.

Quick hits

Mid-Penn Commonwealth