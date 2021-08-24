 Skip to main content
HS Football: Boiling Springs 2021 preview
High School Football

HS Football: Boiling Springs 2021 preview

Boiling Springs Football

Boiling Springs' quarterback Colin Lunde and Aidan Metzger (right) have been with the Bubblers since freshmen and helped key the team's turnaround in 2020.

 Sentinel File

INSIDE THE HUDDLE

Coach: Brad Zell, fourth season

Classification: 3A

Division: Mid-Penn Capital

2020 season: 4-2 (3-1)

Postseason: Lost to Wyomissing in district semifinals

Key returners: Carson Garvey, sr., FS-SB; Joey Menke, sr., RB-LB; Aidan Metzger, sr., FB-LB; Colin Lunde, sr., QB-CB; Hunter Coyle, sr., T; Dalton Ackley, jr., T-DT; Trey McCardell, jr., FB-LB; Jaiden Barrick, sr., TE-LB.

Key players lost: De’Von James, Doug Bear

Outlook: After a series of lean years, the Bubblers bounced back in a big way in 2020. They have most of the core from that year back with another year of experience under their collective belt. If they can maintain the momentum, they’ll have a chance to build on their success.

5 THINGS TO KNOW

1. Bubblers burst onto the scene

Boiling Springs had gone four straight seasons without a winning record after a 6-5 campaign in 2015. The Bubblers went without a victory in 2016, 2017 and 2019, but they broke out in a big way in 2020, finishing the shortened regular season with a 4-1 record, outscoring opponents by a combined score of 179-54, and earning their first district playoff berth since back-to-back appearances in 2014 and 2015.

With the Bubblers returning most of their lineup from last year’s breakout season, they know what they’re capable of.

So do their opponents.

“We’ve talked about that a lot,” head coach Brad Zell said. “Last year, we did have the element of surprise, so to speak. Sometimes, that’s not a bad thing to get everybody’s best."

HS Football: Garvey brothers wreak havoc on Camp Hill, send Boiling Springs to districts with shutout win

2. Coaching consistency

Zell returns for his fourth season with the program, a coaching consistency Boiling Springs had lacked during its lean years. He credited some of the team’s success to that consistency, finding his players more comfortable with the same routine, the same schemes and the same faces throughout the grind of the last few seasons. He’s also overseen the senior class in each of its first three seasons at the varsity level. Carson Garvey started every game under Zell. Joey Menke, Aidan Metzger and Colin Lunde all played as freshman. Lunde, the team’s starting quarterback, has started under center for the last two years.

3. Grasping the Wing-T

It took time for the Boiling Springs core to learn the nuances of the team’s Wing-T offense, but the players and the coaches all credited last summer’s Zoom sessions, and the accompanied film to study, with helping them gain a better understanding of the scheme.

Another year of familiarity with the offense should help a line anchored by tackles Hunter Coyle and Dalton Mackley, who create room for backs Menke, Metzger and Jack Laing, a group that rushed for 290 yards per game last season.

4. Digging in on defense

The cohesion also helps the Bubblers’ 4-3 defense, which returns most of its starting lineup, including Ackley at tackle, Garvey at safety, Menke and Metzger and Trey McCardell at linebacker.

District 3 Football: No. 2 Wyomissing's run game too much in Boiling Springs' return to postseason

5. Contributing off the field

Boiling Springs bonded over a series of community service projects. Over the summer, a large group of Bubblers volunteered at Project SHARE in Carlisle, picking crops over a two-day span to donate to their school district and the community. Boiling Springs also hosted a youth flag football league and a skills camp for youth players.

2021 SCHEDULE

Aug. 27 vs. Littlestown

Sept. 3 vs. Bermudian Springs

Sept. 10 at James Buchanan

Sept. 17 vs. Line Mountain

Sept. 24 at Susquenita

Oct. 1 vs. Trinity*

Oct. 8 at Big Spring*

Oct. 15 vs. Middletown*

Oct. 22 vs. Camp Hill*

Oct. 30 at Steelton-Highspire* (Saturday, 1 p.m.)

*denotes conference game

THEY SAID IT

Zell on the Bubblers’ 51-13 win over Susquenita last season that snapped an 11-game losing streak: “As I was watching it, I was thinking, ‘This is what we’ve been working for. This is where we want to be.’”

Metzger on Boiling Springs’ success: “It’s been great to completely change this program around. Those of us who were freshman here and are now in the senior class, we’ve been through everything. We’ve been through the intense seasons. We’ve been through all the losses. It feels great to finally win some, to finally be back to being a force in the division.”

Metzger on off-field contributions: “Everything that we’ve done in the offseason, through our community service, it’s just really helping us all come together. It proves that the football team is part of this community, and we’re doing everything we can to make sure everyone stays like a family.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Tags

