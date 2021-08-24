HS Football: Boiling Springs 2021 preview

With the Bubblers returning most of their lineup from last year’s breakout season, they know what they’re capable of.

So do their opponents.

“We’ve talked about that a lot,” head coach Brad Zell said. “Last year, we did have the element of surprise, so to speak. Sometimes, that’s not a bad thing to get everybody’s best."

2. Coaching consistency

Zell returns for his fourth season with the program, a coaching consistency Boiling Springs had lacked during its lean years. He credited some of the team’s success to that consistency, finding his players more comfortable with the same routine, the same schemes and the same faces throughout the grind of the last few seasons. He’s also overseen the senior class in each of its first three seasons at the varsity level. Carson Garvey started every game under Zell. Joey Menke, Aidan Metzger and Colin Lunde all played as freshman. Lunde, the team’s starting quarterback, has started under center for the last two years.

3. Grasping the Wing-T