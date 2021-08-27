HS Football: Big Spring's big plays and steady defense help Bulldogs top West Perry

Big Spring used several big plays and a solid defense to edge West Perry Friday night, 34-24, in the season opener for both teams in Newville.
After strong finishes to last season, both teams came into Friday looking to establish running games behind big offensive lines and limit mistakes.
The Bulldogs made a couple of key plays at the key times. Facing a third and long early in the third quarter, Eisenberg found Logan Schmidt on a simple crossing route. The speedster made one cut and outran the Mustang defense to the house, extending the Bulldog lead from 20-18 to 27-18. Schmidt also added a 51-yard run for a score.
“That was a huge play in the game,” Mustang coach Bob Boden said. “We had just made a big stop before half and felt good coming out at half and Eisenberg finds Schmidt. We knew Schmidt was fast and if he got open, we weren’t going to catch him. We played well and showed some fight. We have some things to work on for next week.”
Big Spring finished the 2020 campaign with a 4-1 record behind now-junior Ethan Eisenberg and set the tone Friday for a season filled with hopes for a playoff run. The experience in Eisenberg, Schmidt and running back Dillon Wakefield, and a defense anchored by Andrew Adams, Eli Hasco, Seth Griffie and Connor Black, forced the Mustangs on the run.
West Perry won two of its final three games last season, but after losing numerous contributors to graduation, they have to find key players to complement sophomore Marcus Quaker.
Quaker made plays with his feet and his arm, but the Mustangs spent a lot of time trying to avoid the Bulldogs’ rush. Junior Trent Herrera rushed for 84 yards in the Mustang offense. Quaker threw for 134 yards.
On the Bulldogs’ first possession, Eisenberg found Caleb Massare behind the Mustangs defense for a 64-yard score.
West Perry responded, as Quaker found Trent Herrera for a 41-yard scoring pass.
Herrera later added a 25-yard interception return for a score in the second quarter. He added a two-point conversion run to give the Mustangs a 15-14 lead.
Wakefield tallied from five yards out, and Logan Schmidt added a 51-yard dash for a score for the Bulldogs, who led 20-18 at the half.
Freshman Grant Hall traced in from the two for the final Bulldog score to extend the lead to 34-18.
“We played well enough to get the win tonight,” Eisenberg said. “We feel we have a good team and plenty of weapons and we just have to play our game, and not beat ourselves.”
Big Spring heads into next week’s Little Brown Jug game, hosting Shippensburg, while the Mustangs travel to Newport for one of their battles of Perry County.