HS Football: Big Spring's big plays and steady defense help Bulldogs top West Perry

Big Spring used several big plays and a solid defense to edge West Perry Friday night, 34-24, in the season opener for both teams in Newville.

After strong finishes to last season, both teams came into Friday looking to establish running games behind big offensive lines and limit mistakes.

The Bulldogs made a couple of key plays at the key times. Facing a third and long early in the third quarter, Eisenberg found Logan Schmidt on a simple crossing route. The speedster made one cut and outran the Mustang defense to the house, extending the Bulldog lead from 20-18 to 27-18. Schmidt also added a 51-yard run for a score.

“That was a huge play in the game,” Mustang coach Bob Boden said. “We had just made a big stop before half and felt good coming out at half and Eisenberg finds Schmidt. We knew Schmidt was fast and if he got open, we weren’t going to catch him. We played well and showed some fight. We have some things to work on for next week.”