HS Football: Big Spring wins defensive slugfest with Trinity for first Capital Division win

NEWVILLE — Big Spring and Trinity put together a battle for the ages Friday night at Big Spring High School before the Bulldogs finally put the Shamrocks away 21-6 in a Mid-Penn Capital Division showdown.
The two teams combined for seven punts, 14 penalties, six fumbles (four lost), and an interception plus a blocked punt and a punt return for a touchdown.
Even though all four scoring plays in the contest were at least 23 yards in length, the defenses actually played very well on both sides of the ball.
Trinity was coming off a devastating 77-0 loss to Steel-High and the Bulldogs dropped a closer contest to rival Boiling Springs last week, so it was imperative for one of these programs to respond in a positive manner.
Big Spring (2-2, 1-2 Capital) had an early opportunity on a fumbled punt by Trinity but the Bulldogs offense stalled. After a Shamrock punt was blocked by Dillon Wakefield, he raced in from 31 yards out on the sixth play of the second quarter. The point after was missed and the Bulldogs led 6-0. Neither team mounted much offense the rest of the first half.
Logan Schmidt fielded a punt at his 25, cut left and beat Trinity to the sideline and outran everybody to the end zone for a 75-yard punt return score. Ethan Eisenberg found Austin Long in the back of the end zone for the two-point conversion and a 14-0 lead in the third quarter.
Trinity (0-4, 0-3 Capital) got a big run from back Tyler Rossi to get inside the red zone in the final quarter. He ran 60 yards, fumbled the ball at the five and a teammate recovered at the one. A delay of game flag backed the Shamrocks up and Rossi fumbled on the next play and the ball was fallen on and recovered by Jack Shulenberger.
On a second-down play, Eisenberg rolled right and found Andrew Witter behind the Shamrock defense for an 85-yard pass and run.
HS Football: Mechanicsburg blitzes Susquehanna Township behind defense's 5 picks, Micah Brubaker's 4 TDs
Landon Kuntzelman of Trinity found Maximillian Schlager for 23 yards and a Shamrock score with 1:51 left in the game.
Sophomore Kuntzelman completed 16 passes in 35 attempts for 199 yards, but was victimized by his own team dropping at least six passes and overthrowing seven others who were wide open. In his defense, Big Spring came after him, forcing him to throw some balls before he wanted or pressured him relentlessly.
“We wanted to put pressure on the young quarterback, and I thought our defense played very well tonight,” Big Spring head coach Joe Sinkovich said. “Trinity played a very tough game tonight. We need to correct some mistakes — too many fumbles and penalties tonight. This season was about getting our youngsters some playing time, game action and snaps. We only have five seniors.”
Schlager had seven passes for 125 yards for Trinity, who hosts Middletown on Friday.
Wakefield had 19 carries for 99 yards for Big Spring, who travels to Steel-High next Saturday.
