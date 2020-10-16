HS Football: Big Spring wins defensive slugfest with Trinity for first Capital Division win

NEWVILLE — Big Spring and Trinity put together a battle for the ages Friday night at Big Spring High School before the Bulldogs finally put the Shamrocks away 21-6 in a Mid-Penn Capital Division showdown.

The two teams combined for seven punts, 14 penalties, six fumbles (four lost), and an interception plus a blocked punt and a punt return for a touchdown.

Even though all four scoring plays in the contest were at least 23 yards in length, the defenses actually played very well on both sides of the ball.

Trinity was coming off a devastating 77-0 loss to Steel-High and the Bulldogs dropped a closer contest to rival Boiling Springs last week, so it was imperative for one of these programs to respond in a positive manner.

Big Spring (2-2, 1-2 Capital) had an early opportunity on a fumbled punt by Trinity but the Bulldogs offense stalled. After a Shamrock punt was blocked by Dillon Wakefield, he raced in from 31 yards out on the sixth play of the second quarter. The point after was missed and the Bulldogs led 6-0. Neither team mounted much offense the rest of the first half.