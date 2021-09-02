HS Football: Big Spring, Shippensburg's battle for the little brown jug returns

Nathan Beam, sr., RB-DB

By the numbers

11: You have to back track 11 years (2010) to find the Bulldogs in the win column of the Little Brown Jug series. In fact, Shippensburg’s hoisted the famed jug in 15 of the teams’ last 16 meetings.

“Other than being on our own field, that may be one of the only advantages we have right now,” Sinkovich said. “We’re going to have to go out and earn this game and earn everything we get.”

6: With six ticks left in the game, Chamberlin took matters into his own hands last week, stretching across the goal line to propel Shippensburg to the 7-0 victory over Hershey. With Big Spring’s rising offense and less-sound defense compared to the Trojans, the Big Spring and Shippensburg faithful are likely in for an offensive barrage Friday.

232 and 256: The last time these Mid-Penn foes met in Big Spring territory, records were broken. And not on the Bulldogs’ side. Adam Houser rumbled for 266 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, eradicating the Shippensburg single-season rushing record as well as the Shippensburg all-time rushing record. Entering the contest, Houser needed 232 stripes for the single-season feat and 256 to eclipse the program’s all-time mark.