HS Football: Big Spring, Shippensburg's battle for the little brown jug returns

Last year’s football season was weird in a plethora of ways. Condensed schedules, limited crowd capacity, masks on the sidelines and trimmed postseason fields, to name a few. For Shippensburg and Big Spring, the weirdest alteration may have been the absence from one another’s season slates.
There wasn’t a crowning of the Little Brown Jug game.
Two years in the making, the wait for the always highly anticipated gridiron match is over, as the Greyhounds make the 20-minute trek up Route 11 Friday to Newville to reinstate the long-established rivalry. It’s a rivalry the neighboring school districts began in 1956.
“The senior bunch remembers the game two years ago and they’re excited to play Shippensburg,” Big Spring head coach Joe Sinkovich said. “Our school gets excited, their school gets excited any time we meet up. So, it should be a good time, a fun time and hopefully it’ll be a good game.”
Both teams enter Friday night’s contest with a new array of faces compared to two years ago. Shippensburg is now without the services of Isaiah Houser, and quarterback Zack Manning instead showcasing wide receiver Erby Weller, running back Nathan Beam and field general Tucker Chamberlin. On the flip side, Big Spring boasts a more-seasoned Dillon Wakefield in the backfield and a still somewhat-spry Ethan Eisenberg under center.
In the squads’ Week 1 matchups, Shippensburg at Hershey, and the Bulldogs hosting West Perry, both displayed a balanced run attack, trademarks that are expected to emerge once again at Bulldog Stadium. The Greyhounds use the trifecta of Beam, Amari Kerr and Trae Kater behind a stacked offensive line, while Big Spring’s package includes Wakefield and Logan Schmidt.
Defense should also play a key role Friday. The Greyhounds — headed by blue-chip defensive end and University of Minnesota signee Anthony Smith — blanked Hershey on its home turf last week. Meanwhile, after holding a slim 20-18 edge going into the break last Friday, Big Spring stymied the Mustang offense in the second half, allowing a lone score en route to a 34-24 victory.
“I think [playing] Hershey really prepared us for Big Spring,” Shippensburg head coach Eric Foust said. “They have a very good team this year and they seem to be much improved, excited about the challenge.”
Key players for Big Spring
Dillon Wakefield, sr., FB-LB
Ethan Eisenberg, jr., QB
Logan Schmidt, sr., WR-CB
Key players for Shippensburg
Anthony Smith, sr., DL-TE
Tucker Chamberlin, jr., QB-FS
Nathan Beam, sr., RB-DB
By the numbers
11: You have to back track 11 years (2010) to find the Bulldogs in the win column of the Little Brown Jug series. In fact, Shippensburg’s hoisted the famed jug in 15 of the teams’ last 16 meetings.
“Other than being on our own field, that may be one of the only advantages we have right now,” Sinkovich said. “We’re going to have to go out and earn this game and earn everything we get.”
6: With six ticks left in the game, Chamberlin took matters into his own hands last week, stretching across the goal line to propel Shippensburg to the 7-0 victory over Hershey. With Big Spring’s rising offense and less-sound defense compared to the Trojans, the Big Spring and Shippensburg faithful are likely in for an offensive barrage Friday.
232 and 256: The last time these Mid-Penn foes met in Big Spring territory, records were broken. And not on the Bulldogs’ side. Adam Houser rumbled for 266 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, eradicating the Shippensburg single-season rushing record as well as the Shippensburg all-time rushing record. Entering the contest, Houser needed 232 stripes for the single-season feat and 256 to eclipse the program’s all-time mark.
Quick hits
Bermudian Springs (0-1) at Boiling Springs (1-0): The two teams experienced polar-opposite season openers, as the Eagles suffered a 7-0 shutout loss to New Oxford and the Bubblers broke out with a 69-8 win over Littlestown.
Biglerville (0-0) at Camp Hill (1-0): The Canners missed their season opener due to a COVID-19 issue.
Hershey (0-1) at Carlisle (1-0): The Trojans are coming off their first shutout loss in almost two years while the Thundering Herd has won six of its last seven home openers.
Central York (1-0) at Cumberland Valley (0-1): After yielding 304 passing yards to Manheim Central's Judd Novak Saturday, the Eagles have to find a way to contain Central York's Cade Pribula, the Penn State University commit who threw for 337 yards and four touchdowns last week against Exeter.
New Oxford (1-0) at East Pennsboro (1-0): The two teams enter their first meeting after New Oxford pitched a shutout over Bermudian Springs in Week 1 and East Pennsboro ran past York Suburban 42-21.
Elizabethtown (1-0) at Mechanicsburg (0-1): The season-opening loss snapped Mechanicsburg's five-game win streak at home.
Northern (1-0) at Dover (1-0): The Polar Bears and Eagles combined for 71 points on offense last week, 42 points for Northern over Red Land and 29 for Dover, blanking West York.
Red Land (0-1) at Northeastern (0-1): Both teams vying for their first win of the year, Red Land will need to stifle the Bobcats' run attack after permitting 319 yards on the ground across 47 totes last week to Northern.
