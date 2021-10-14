HS Football: Big Spring and Trinity's 'must win' game highlights Week 8 slate

“Biggest game” is the phrase that has consistently echoed through Big Spring and Trinity football practices this week.

Entering Friday night’s Mid-Penn Capital clash at COBO Field, the Bulldogs and Shamrocks find themselves on the bubble of the District 3 Class 4A and 2A playoff race. In the 4A field, which sends 10 teams to the district postseason, Big Spring (5-2, 1-1 Capital) currently holds the No. 8 seed. Meanwhile, in the 2A contingent, where four schools earn their seats in the district playoff bracket, Trinity (3-3, 0-2 Capital) has the No. 4 slot.

Looking ahead to Weeks 9 and 10, both teams’ schedules aren’t a stroll in the park either. After their visit to Trinity Friday, the Bulldogs host defending Class A state champion and undefeated Steelton-Highspire (7-0) Oct. 22 before capping their regular-season slate on the road against Middletown Oct. 29. In the Shamrocks’ case, Friday’s homestand is the last of their 2021 campaign as they travel to the Blue Raiders next week and square off against town rival Camp Hill to conclude the season.

It’s easy to see why “biggest game” has been a trending topic this week.

“This team that we're playing in Big Spring, is a very good football team,” Trinity head coach Jordan Hill said. “Obviously, it's a Wing-T [offense], so it's very sound. All Wing-T offenses have to be sound to have any success, and they are. They have some big kids running the ball, their quarterback’s a very good quarterback, especially for a Wing-T offense. We got a big task ahead of us, biggest game of the year so far.”

Both programs come into the Mid-Penn Capital brawl Friday with stout rushing attacks. The Bulldogs, fueled by fullback Dillon Wakefield, have pounded their way to 1,407 yards and 25 touchdowns this fall across 190 carries. On the other hand, the Shamrocks, dictated by Tyler Rossi, have sprinted their way to 1,136 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Hill and Big Spring head Joe Sinkovich believe Friday’s game comes down to which defense can stymie the other’s unforgiving ground game.

The Bulldogs topped Trinity last season 21-6.

“You know, there’s three games left in the year and not many opportunities to gain points back and wins,” Sinkovich said. “Every one of these games counts toward playoffs.”

Key players for Big Spring

Dillon Wakefield, sr., RB-LB

Ethan Eisenberg, jr., QB

Logan Schmidt, sr., WR-CB

Key players for Trinity

Tyler Rossi, sr., RB-WR-LB

Jacob Shull, sr., LB-OL

Dalton Gerver, sr., LB-OL

By the numbers

839 and 53%: Hill described Rossi as the heartbeat to Trinity’s offense and from a statistical standpoint, he’s correct. The Shamrocks have compiled 1,576 yards of total offense this season and the senior flex option accounts for 839 of those 1,576 stripes (53%). Rossi’s run for 683 yards and 10 scores, coupled with 156 receiving yards and another pair of touchdowns.

“They put you in space a little bit,” Sinkovich said of Trinity. “So, defensively, you got to make sure you make good tackles and be in good spots and stop their overall running. And defensively, they play a good sound game and come hard off the ball.”

398 and 6: While Big Spring’s Wing-T offense mainly features a bulk of run schemes, the Bulldogs' quarterback-wide receiver tandem of Ethan Eisenberg and Logan Schmidt also provides a home run-type spark. Eisenberg and Schmidt have teamed for 398 yards through the air and six trips to pay dirt. Their six connections for six have all been 30 yards or more.

52.6 and 48.6: When Big Spring and Trinity find the win column, points don’t come at a premium. In the Bulldogs five wins this year, they’ve averaged 52.6 points per game, which include a string of three 60-plus point games. The Shamrocks have accrued a 48.6 point per game average in their three victories, including a 70-0 romping of Halifax.

Quick hits

Other notes on Friday's slate of games

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle (4-3, 1-3) at State College (4-3, 2-2): The Thundering Herd, who have dropped three of their last four games, have not won away from Ken Millen Stadium since their season-opening win over Mechanicsburg. They look to pick up a key win in their playoff push when they visit a State College team that snapped a two-game skid with an overtime win at Cumberland Valley last week. The Little Lions took a 38-29 decision in last year’s game. Carlisle’s Ezeekai Thomas rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in the loss.

Harrisburg (6-1, 3-0) at Cumberland Valley (3-4, 2-2): The Cougars charge into Chapman Stadium riding a three-game win streak and boast a defense that has held opponents to 21 points or fewer in all but one game this season (their 49-13 loss to Governor Mifflin). Meanwhile, the Eagles have dropped two straight one-score games.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Palmyra (4-3, 3-1) at Cedar Cliff (5-2, 3-1): The Cougars bounced back from a 75-7 Week 4 loss to Bishop McDevittt to rattle off three straight wins. The Colts hope to author a bounce-back performance of their own after a 56-0 loss to McDevitt last week. Cedar Cliff blanked Palmyra 42-0 when the teams faced off last year.

Red Land (2-5, 2-2) at Lower Dauphin (3-3, 2-2): After an 0-4 start, the Patriots have won two of their last three by shutout, blanking Mifflin County 32-0 last week. Meanwhile, the Falcons ended a two-game losing streak with a 27-22 victory over Milton Hershey. Red Land defeated Lower Dauphin 20-7 last year.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg (7-0, 3-0) at West Perry (4-3, 2-2): The Greyhounds have held opponents to single-digit scoring outputs in four of their seven victories, including their last two. The Mustangs put up 38 points in a win over East Pennsboro last week and have alternated wins and losses since Week 3. Last year’s meeting saw Shippensburg claim a 20-7 decision.

Greencastle-Antrim (3-4, 1-3) at Northern (4-2, 2-1): After dropping their last two decisions, the Blue Devils take on a Polar Bears team coming off a 21-3 loss to Shippensburg. Northern has only allowed more than 21 points once (in a 39-7 loss to Spring Grove) while Greencastle has scored 21 points or more in five of its seven games. Northern posted a 34-27 win when the two teams faced off last year.

Susquehanna Township (0-7, 0-4) at Mechanicsburg (4-3, 1-2): The Indians have not scored more than 14 points in a game this season, and they reached the 14-point plateau twice – against Milton Hershey and East Pennsboro. Meanwhile the Wildcats ended their two-game losing streak with a 28-24 win over Greencastle-Antrim. The Wildcats hauled in five interceptions during last year’s 40-7 win at Susquehanna Township.

Waynesboro (5-2, 3-1) at East Pennsboro (4-3, 2-2): The Indians have won five of their last six contests, including a 52-7 win over Susquehanna Township last week. The Panthers lost two of their last three games, including last week’s 38-14 defeat at the hands of West Perry. East Pennsboro has won six of the seven clashes between the programs, including last year’s 40-28 victory which saw Sy Burgos run for four touchdowns and 116 yards on seven carries.

Mid-Penn Capital

Steelton-Highspire (7-0, 2-0) at Camp Hill (3-4, 0-2): The Rollers, the defending state Class A champions, survived a scare against Trinity last week to keep their unbeaten season alive. Meanwhile the Lions suffered losses in their last two games, including a shutout loss to Middletown Saturday. Steelton-Highspire earned a 36-26 win when the two teams met last year.

Middletown (3-3, 1-1) at Boiling Springs (6-1, 3-0): The Blue Raiders had suffered losses to Juniata (8-7) and Steelton-Highspire (26-0) before last week’s 39-0 win over Camp Hill. Meanwhile the Bubblers continued their roll with their third straight 40-plus point performance in a 44-28 win over Big Spring. Middletown handed Boiling Springs its only regular-season loss last year, winning 20-16.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christian Eby Sports Reporter Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com Follow Christian Eby Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today