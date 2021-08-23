HS Football: Big Spring 2021 season preview

2. A bunch of Bulldogs are back

With only five players lost to graduation – four of them with significant playing time – Big Spring returns a bulk of its lineup. That experience gives the Bulldogs a solid base from which to build, especially on the offensive and defensive lines anchored by seniors Evan Header and Andrew Adams and featuring sophomores Logan Brennan, Jacob Stewart and Zachary Mell, who already racked up varsity experience as freshmen and added more size and strength in the offseason.

3. Eyes on Eisenberg

Ethan Eisenberg earned a full-time spot under center midway through last season. The junior entered camp as QB1 with experience, more familiarity with the offense and a chance to take the next step into a leadership role. Eisenberg also has a rapport with Big Spring’s contingent of skill players, including Andrew Witter, Caleb Massare, Logan Schmidt, Aaron Matthews and tight end Connor Black. The vast array of options gives Eisenberg and the Bulldogs a chance to keep opposing defenses guessing.

4. Wakefield’s weighty expectations