HS Football: Big Spring 2021 season preview

INSIDE THE HUDDLE
Coach: Joe Sinkovich, third season
Classification: 4A
Division: Mid-Penn Capital
2020 season: 5-3 (0-3)
Postseason: did not qualify
Key returners: Ethan Eisenberg, jr., QB; Dillon Wakefield, sr., FB-MLB; Eli Hasco, sr., RB; Logan Schmidt, sr., CB-WR; Caleb Massare, sr., WR-CB; Logan Brennan, so., T-DT; Evan Header, sr., OL-DL; Jacob Stewart, so., G-DT; Andrew Adams, sr., C; Zachary Mell, so., OL-DL; Jay Roberds, jr., DE; Connor Black, jr., LB-TE; Aaron Matthews, jr., WR-CB; Andrew Witter, jr., WR-CB; Dakoda Garman, sr., RB-MLB.
Key losses: Jack Shulenberger, Grant Long, Austin Long, Jimmy Laird
Outlook: The Bulldogs found their bite as the 2020 season progressed. If they can channel the same energy earlier, and if they can find more ways to prevent big plays, they have the recipe for another winning season.
5 THINGS TO KNOW
1. Late-season success
The Bulldogs bulled their way to the finish line of an unusual and unprecedented 2020 campaign. After a 1-2 start, they won four of their last five, including their final three games, to secure their first winning season since 2006 and just their second season with five wins or more since 2010. Their lone setback during the back half of the season came at the hands of eventual state champion Steel-High.
2. A bunch of Bulldogs are back
With only five players lost to graduation – four of them with significant playing time – Big Spring returns a bulk of its lineup. That experience gives the Bulldogs a solid base from which to build, especially on the offensive and defensive lines anchored by seniors Evan Header and Andrew Adams and featuring sophomores Logan Brennan, Jacob Stewart and Zachary Mell, who already racked up varsity experience as freshmen and added more size and strength in the offseason.
3. Eyes on Eisenberg
Ethan Eisenberg earned a full-time spot under center midway through last season. The junior entered camp as QB1 with experience, more familiarity with the offense and a chance to take the next step into a leadership role. Eisenberg also has a rapport with Big Spring’s contingent of skill players, including Andrew Witter, Caleb Massare, Logan Schmidt, Aaron Matthews and tight end Connor Black. The vast array of options gives Eisenberg and the Bulldogs a chance to keep opposing defenses guessing.
4. Wakefield’s weighty expectations
The catalyst in the Bulldogs’ offense is the hard-running fullback, Dillon Wakefield, who rushed for 800 yards through last year’s eight-game schedule. As consistent and reliable as he’s been on the field, Sinkovich praised Wakefield’s work in the weight room, where he maxed out with 325 pounds on the bench, a 400-pound squat, 500-pound deadlift and 245-pound power clean. The strengthened senior returns as part of a stable of Big Spring running backs, which includes Eli Hasco and Dakoda Garman.
5. Limiting the big play
Wakefield also returns to his spot as the Big Spring centerpiece on the other side of the ball, anchoring a defensive unit that looks to limit the big plays that burned them a year ago. “We have to cut down on some of the big plays,” Sinkovich said. “We gave up too many plays of 20 yards or more last year.” As with the offense, the Bulldog defense features plenty of cohesion with experienced players, including Jay Roberds, who developed as a dependable defensive end as a sophomore last year.
BIG SPRING 2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 vs. West Perry
Sept. 3 vs. Shippensburg
Sept. 10 at Halifax
Sept. 17 vs. Susquenita
Sept. 24 at James Buchanan*
Oct. 1 at Camp Hill*
Oct. 8 vs. Boiling Springs*
Oct. 15 at Trinity
Oct. 22 vs. Steelton-Highspire*
Oct. 29 at Middletown*
*denotes conference game
THEY SAID IT
Sinkovich on Big Spring’s Nov. 6 come-from-behind win at Susquenita, which highlighted the Bulldogs’ three game win streak to end the 2020 season: “We had a good talk at halftime, and those guys came out, and we ended up winning in overtime. The guys had to make a choice. Either we fold, or we had to step it up. They were able to step up their game and come out, and we ended up winning.”
Sinkovich on having a balanced mindset heading into the season: “We want to build on the success we’ve had in the past and go from there, but every single week, we like to wipe the slate clean. We’ve got to prove ourselves each game.”
Photos: Big Spring hosts Red Land in a preseason scrimmage
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com.