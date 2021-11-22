HS Football: Big 33 Classic moves to Bishop McDevitt

Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association announced a new home for the Big 33 Football Classic Monday. The annual showcase between all-star teams from Pennsylvania and Maryland, scheduled for Memorial Day, is set to take place at Bishop McDevitt’s Rocco Ortenzio Stadium.
Complementing the Big 33 Classic, other events in and around the stadium are scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend, including the East/West All-Star Game featuring senior players from Pennsylvania, Big 33 Buddy Day, a pep rally, a recognition program and a planned fan fest.
“Logistically, this will make planning all our events easier,” said Gary Catell, the Big 33’s executive director, of moving all of the events to one venue, “and it will make the Big 33 a more visible presence in the community. We are very excited about this new partnership.”
After a long stint at Hersheypark Stadium, the Big 33 Classic moved to Central Dauphin’s Landis Field in 2017. It has been played on Memorial Day Weekend since 2019. The PSFCA cancelled the 2020 installment due to uncertainty and health concerns surrounding the cornonavirus.
The May 30 showdown between the Pennsylvania and Maryland teams marks the 65th installment of the showcase.
“We are proud to host the Big 33 Football Classic this summer,” Bishop McDevitt athletic director Tommy Mealy said in a press release, “and look forward to upholding the standard and tradition of excellence that the Big 33 game itself and the Big 33 experience has brought the state of Pennsylvania in the past.”
Pennsylvania quarterback Brett Brumbaugh (7) drops back in the pocket to throw the ball during the first quarter of the Big 33 Football Classic against Maryland played Saturday, June 20, 2015 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA.
Maryland's Ray Gray (27) runs with the ball as he avoids a tackle from Pennsylvania's Michael Nash (17) during the first quarter of the Big 33 Football Classic played Saturday, June 20, 2015 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA.
Pennsylvania's Danzel McKinley-Lewis (2) reaches for a pass as Maryland's Trey Lee defends (4) during the second quarter of the Big 33 Football Classic played Saturday, June 20, 2015 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA. Pennsylvania defeated Maryland 20-3 after the game was called prior to the third quarter for inclement weather.
Pennsylvania's Arthur Thompkins (3) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Big 33 Football Classic against Maryland played Saturday, June 20, 2015 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA.
Maryland quarterback Kenji Bahar (18) scrambles with the ball during the second quarter of the Big 33 Football Classic against Pennsylvania played Saturday, June 20, 2015 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA.
Maryland's Ray Gray (27) runs with the ball as Pennsylvania's Bryan White (72) dives for the tackle during the first quarter of the Big 33 Football Classic played Saturday, June 20, 2015 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA.
Pennsylvania's Amechie Walker (6) points to the sky after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the Big 33 Football Classic against Maryland played Saturday, June 20, 2015 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA. Pennsylvania defeated Maryland 20-3 after the game was called prior to the third quarter for inclement weather.
Pennsylvania's Amechie Walker (6) celebrates with Danzel McKinley-Lewis (2) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the Big 33 Football Classic against Maryland played Saturday, June 20, 2015 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA. Pennsylvania defeated Maryland 20-3 after the game was called prior to the third quarter for inclement weather.
Pennsylvania's Danzel McKinley-Lewis (2) reaches for a pass as Maryland's Trey Lee defends (4) during the second quarter of the Big 33 Football Classic played Saturday, June 20, 2015 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA. Pennsylvania defeated Maryland 20-3 after the game was called prior to the third quarter for inclement weather.
Pennsylvania's Jarrett McClenton (5) runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Big 33 Football Classic against Maryland played Saturday, June 20, 2015 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA.
Pennsylvania's Arthur Thompkins (3) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Big 33 Football Classic against Maryland played Saturday, June 20, 2015 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA.
Pennsylvania's DJ Moore (1) runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Big 33 Football Classic against Maryland played Saturday, June 20, 2015 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA.
Pennsylvania's Michael Nash (17) intercepts the ball during the second quarter of the Big 33 Football Classic against Maryland played Saturday, June 20, 2015 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA.
Maryland players run onto the field prior to the Big 33 Football Classic played Saturday, June 20, 2015 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA.
Pennsylvania players huddle up prior to the Big 33 Football Classic against Maryland played Saturday, June 20, 2015 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA.
Pennsylvania players run onto the field prior to the Big 33 Football Classic against Maryland played Saturday, June 20, 2015 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA.
Pennsylvania's Amechie Walker (6) points to the sky after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the Big 33 Football Classic against Maryland played Saturday, June 20, 2015 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA. Pennsylvania defeated Maryland 20-3 after the game was called prior to the third quarter for inclement weather.
Pennsylvania's Amechie Walker (6) celebrates with Danzel McKinley-Lewis (2) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the Big 33 Football Classic against Maryland played Saturday, June 20, 2015 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA. Pennsylvania defeated Maryland 20-3 after the game was called prior to the third quarter for inclement weather.
Maryland quarterback Kenji Bahar (18) hands the ball off to Ray Gray (27) during the first quarter of the Big 33 Football Classic played Saturday, June 20, 2015 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA.
