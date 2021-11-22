HS Football: Big 33 Classic moves to Bishop McDevitt

Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association announced a new home for the Big 33 Football Classic Monday. The annual showcase between all-star teams from Pennsylvania and Maryland, scheduled for Memorial Day, is set to take place at Bishop McDevitt’s Rocco Ortenzio Stadium.

Complementing the Big 33 Classic, other events in and around the stadium are scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend, including the East/West All-Star Game featuring senior players from Pennsylvania, Big 33 Buddy Day, a pep rally, a recognition program and a planned fan fest.

“Logistically, this will make planning all our events easier,” said Gary Catell, the Big 33’s executive director, of moving all of the events to one venue, “and it will make the Big 33 a more visible presence in the community. We are very excited about this new partnership.”

After a long stint at Hersheypark Stadium, the Big 33 Classic moved to Central Dauphin’s Landis Field in 2017. It has been played on Memorial Day Weekend since 2019. The PSFCA cancelled the 2020 installment due to uncertainty and health concerns surrounding the cornonavirus.

Local players had not been selected to the Pennsylvania team for two straight seasons. Carlisle’s Jeremiah Carothers and Northern’s Zach Mowchan earned roster spots in the East/West game in May.

The May 30 showdown between the Pennsylvania and Maryland teams marks the 65th installment of the showcase.

“We are proud to host the Big 33 Football Classic this summer,” Bishop McDevitt athletic director Tommy Mealy said in a press release, “and look forward to upholding the standard and tradition of excellence that the Big 33 game itself and the Big 33 experience has brought the state of Pennsylvania in the past.”

