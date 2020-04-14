HS Football: Big 33 Classic, East-West All-Star Game canned amid coronavirus pandemic

The Big 33 Classic has been held every year since 1958, making this the first time in 62 years the state's most recognizable all-star football game won't be held. The game proudly boasts it has produced alumni that have played in every Super Bowl so far. Pennsylvania was set to host Maryland once again.

The East-West game was also moved to the same weekend, joining the two showcases together within 24 hours for the first time in their histories. That will have to wait at least one year.

It also means no Big 33 Buddy experience, or "a first-ever PSFCA High School Combine, USA Football 1st Down Clinic, Military Murph Competition, and the Big 33 Fan Experience," Cathell said.

"Currently, the PSFCA is contacting all entities associated with the game and festivities. We are also exploring ways in which we can still honor all of these highly talented 2020 athletes – players, cheerleaders, and buddies. We want each of them to know that they should be extremely proud to have been chosen and that they are now part of our amazing Big 33 and special East West families. In addition, our best wishes go out to all graduating student-athletes across this great Commonwealth and our country, who are now unable to finish their high school careers as planned."

No Cumberland County players made either all-star game this year.

