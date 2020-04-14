HS Football: Big 33 Classic, East-West All-Star Game canned amid coronavirus pandemic

For weeks the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association tried to buy as much time as possible to make a decision.
The organization in charge of the Big 33 Classic and East-West All-Star Game ran out of time, announcing Tuesday morning the two football showcase events scheduled for Memorial Day weekend have been cancelled this year, the latest sports victim during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Due to the uncertainty of the weeks ahead with the Coronavirus constraints placed upon each individual, our schools, families, and the organizations and businesses that help make this holiday weekend one of the best in the country, we cannot move forward in holding these events or our exciting football games," PSFAC executive director Garry Cathell said in a press release. "Our top priority is the health, safety and welfare of all of our participants, families, workers, sponsors, and fans."
The decision comes five days after Gov. Tom Wolf closed all schools for the remainder of the academic year, forcing the PIAA to cancel the remaining winter championships and the entire spring calendar.
The PSFCA spent nearly a month assessing the situation. On March 18, Cathell said they were "examining all scenarios and options" and planned to decide by April 1. When that date rolled around, the PSFCA delayed its decision to April 15. One day short of that, the inevitable was announced.
The Big 33 Classic has been held every year since 1958, making this the first time in 62 years the state's most recognizable all-star football game won't be held. The game proudly boasts it has produced alumni that have played in every Super Bowl so far. Pennsylvania was set to host Maryland once again.
The East-West game was also moved to the same weekend, joining the two showcases together within 24 hours for the first time in their histories. That will have to wait at least one year.
It also means no Big 33 Buddy experience, or "a first-ever PSFCA High School Combine, USA Football 1st Down Clinic, Military Murph Competition, and the Big 33 Fan Experience," Cathell said.
"Currently, the PSFCA is contacting all entities associated with the game and festivities. We are also exploring ways in which we can still honor all of these highly talented 2020 athletes – players, cheerleaders, and buddies. We want each of them to know that they should be extremely proud to have been chosen and that they are now part of our amazing Big 33 and special East West families. In addition, our best wishes go out to all graduating student-athletes across this great Commonwealth and our country, who are now unable to finish their high school careers as planned."
No Cumberland County players made either all-star game this year.
