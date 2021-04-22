HS Football: Area coaches almost universally against potential changes to season being discussed by PIAA

Following a truncated 2020 high school football season featuring multiple changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, the PIAA is pondering the idea of implementing the lessons learned.
The 2020 season featured a condensed regular season, a smaller postseason field and championships wrapping up prior to Thanksgiving due to the pandemic. In recent months, the PIAA has floated the possibility of taking some of those necessary changes and making them permanent — the end goal being to prevent an overlap of fall and winter sports.
In a PIAA Board of Directors meeting Jan. 27, executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said there are several possibilities for the football steering committee to glance over. He said he thinks the 2020 season was “advantageous for everybody involved.”
Lombardi expects more conversations in the coming months.
“We may start where we are right now with [heat acclimation practices]. We may move a week earlier,” Lombardi said in the Jan. 27 PIAA media session. “We may reduce the number of regular season games. We may look at shortened playoffs. There’s a whole lot of things to consider, including the possible shortening of preseason practices.”
Local coaches overwhelmingly favor keeping the season’s schedule the same.
The Sentinel conducted an anonymous poll in recent weeks with 10 of the 12 Sentinel-area coaches responding to the poll. Eight of the 10 coaches said they would be “for” keeping the current format of starting heat acclimation the second week of August, the regular season three weeks later and a full 16-team PIAA postseason tournament that ends in December.
“You don’t really know with the PIAA. Honestly, I never really know what to expect,” Boiling Springs head coach Brad Zell said. “I would hope that they would ask coaches, and more importantly, ask players. They’re the ones that are putting in the time, and it’s their bodies that they’re putting on the line.”
“And personally, I don’t know many kids that would say, ‘I want to play less games.’ If anything, I think most kids will want to go the other way [play more games].”
If the football season were to be altered in some fashion, the highest vote-getting options — with 50% of the vote — were to start the season at an earlier date or have a combination of three options (earlier, a condensed regular season and a reduced playoff bracket).
Only one coach favored decreasing the number of regular season games in The Sentinel’s survey, and only one favored reducing the postseason.
Lombardi said at a recent meeting the PIAA is unlikely to make any changes before the 2021 season. The state is slated to begin its football season Aug. 9, hold its first regular season games Aug. 27 or 28, and hold championships Dec. 9-11.
Mechanicsburg head coach Anthony Rose said he believes that opening the season earlier would be the best option if the idea comes full circle.
Rose coached early in his career in North Carolina. He said before making the trek north to Pennsylvania, the beginning of August served as the typical start date for high school football in the Tar Heel state.
“Every year down there, we started Aug. 1. As soon as the calendar went from July 31 to Aug. 1, that’s when we started our heat weekend,” Rose said. “So, for me, as long as they don’t shorten the season, as far as you need to figure out a way to get in 10 regular season games, I think it works.”
Zell said that would also be his top choice. He said his only worry would be how an earlier start to the preseason cuts into the summertime, as football already begins practices before any other fall sport.
But Zell and Rose are still on board with the traditional football season — starting the season Aug. 9, hosting 10 regular-season contests, having a 16-team postseason and championships still taking place in December.
Both said they don’t want to see the athletes lose games, including a smaller postseason field.
“I’m a huge proponent of kids getting to play. That’s what it’s all about,” Zell said. “They’re the ones that it really comes down to. So, I would hope that if anything, we could start a little earlier.”
“I think whatever the PIAA decides, they just need to take into account that these kids are multiple-sport athletes,” Rose said. “If you want to move up the start date a little bit, I think that’s fine. But don’t take any opportunities for postseason play or regular-season play away from them.”