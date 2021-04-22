HS Football: Area coaches almost universally against potential changes to season being discussed by PIAA

Rose coached early in his career in North Carolina. He said before making the trek north to Pennsylvania, the beginning of August served as the typical start date for high school football in the Tar Heel state.

“Every year down there, we started Aug. 1. As soon as the calendar went from July 31 to Aug. 1, that’s when we started our heat weekend,” Rose said. “So, for me, as long as they don’t shorten the season, as far as you need to figure out a way to get in 10 regular season games, I think it works.”

Zell said that would also be his top choice. He said his only worry would be how an earlier start to the preseason cuts into the summertime, as football already begins practices before any other fall sport.

But Zell and Rose are still on board with the traditional football season — starting the season Aug. 9, hosting 10 regular-season contests, having a 16-team postseason and championships still taking place in December.

Both said they don’t want to see the athletes lose games, including a smaller postseason field.

“I’m a huge proponent of kids getting to play. That’s what it’s all about,” Zell said. “They’re the ones that it really comes down to. So, I would hope that if anything, we could start a little earlier.”