HS Football: An updated look at the local District 3 playoff picture heading into Week 10

High school football teams have one final chance to make their push for the District Three playoffs, as they head into the final weekend of games that count toward the power rankings.

Following is a breakdown of where teams in The Sentinel’s coverage area rank in each of the six classifications.

Games played on or before Oct. 30 count toward the power rankings. NOTE: Records and ratings reflect data provided to the District Three power ranking website as of Tuesday evening. For updated information, check the website here.

Class 6A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Central York (9-0, 0.818229)

Number of playoff qualifiers: eight

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 8 Carlisle (6-3-0, 0.694942).

Local teams on the outside: No. 10 Cumberland Valley (4-5, 0.654753).

Notes: Carlisle moved back into playoff positioning with consecutive wins over State College and Altoona. The Herd can, most likely, lock down a playoff spot for the first time since 2015 with a win at Central Dauphin East Friday … Cumberland Valley climbed to No. 10 last week with a 23-14 win at Chambersburg and hosts Central Dauphin Friday … No. 7 Wilson hosts No. 5 Manheim Township Friday … No. 4 York (7-1) is the only team standing between Central York and an undefeated regular season. The Panthers host the Bearcats Friday.

Class 5A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Governor Mifflin (6-0, 0.869636).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 14

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 Shippensburg (9-0, 0.763757); No. 6 Cedar Cliff (5-2, 0.680749); No. 13 Mechanicsburg (5-3, 0.586592).

Local teams on the outside: No. 24 Red Land (2-7, 0.391256).

Notes: Shippsneburg, one of five teams in District 3 without a loss, can lock down one of the two first-round byes in the Class 5A playoffs. They Greyhounds host Greencastle-Antrim Friday … Cedar Cliff moved up another spot after a 45-33 win over Greencastle-Antrim … The Wildcats moved up two spots with a win over Susquehanna Township, their second victory in a row Friday over Susquehanna Township. Mechanicsburg dropped two spots with a last-second loss to Waynesboro… The Patriots dropped another spot with a 56-14 loss to Bishop McDevitt.

Class 4A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Berks Catholic (6-2, 0.719132).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 10

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 6. Northern (6-2, 0.669477); No. 8 Big Spring (6-2, 0.652272).

Local teams on the outside: No. 12 East Pennsboro (4-5, 0.512394).

Notes: Berks Catholic reclaimed the No. 1 spot, pulling ahead of one-loss Bishop McDevitt (7-1) and Lampeter-Strasburg (8-1) … Northern maintained its No. 6 standing with a 35-0 win Susquehanna Township … Big Spring further entrenched itself in a playoff position with a 49-14 win over previously unbeaten Steelton-Highspire in Week 9. The Bulldogs visit Middletown, the No. 5 team in Class 3A, Friday … East Pennsboro slipped two spots with Friday’s 21-6 loss to Shippensburg. The Panthers close out their regular season by hosting Mechanicsburg Friday.

Class 3A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Wyomissing (9-0, 0.815160)

Number of playoff qualifiers: eight

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 Boiling Springs (8-1, 0.699813).

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: The Bubblers remained at No. 2 spot with a 47-14 win over Camp Hill. The No. 3 team, Hamburg, sits at 5-3. If the rankings would hold, Boiling Springs would host No. 7 Biglerville in the first round. The No. 4 through No. 8 teams all have 4-4 or 4-5 records.

Class 2A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): York Catholic (8-0, 0.698872).

Number of playoff qualifiers: four

Local teams in playoff positions: none.

Local teams on the outside: No. 5 Trinity (3-5 0.408202) No. 6 Camp Hill (3-6, 0.392430).

Notes: After suffering Week 9 losses, Trinity and Camp Hill face each other Friday … No. 4 Susquenita hosts District 6’s Juniata (7-2) Friday.

Class A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Steelton-Highspire (7-1, 0.710938)

Number of playoff qualifiers: two

Local teams in playoff positions: none.

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: Big Spring handed the Rollers their first loss in Week 9 … Steelton-Highspire hosts Boiling Springs in a regular-season finale Saturday.

