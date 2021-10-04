HS Football: An updated look at the District 3 playoff picture

As local high school football teams prepare for Week 7 games, here’s an updated look at the District Three playoff picture.
Following is a look at where teams in The Sentinel’s coverage area rank in each of the six classifications.
Games scheduled before the freeze date (Oct. 16) and played on or before Oct. 30 count toward the power rankings.
NOTE: Records and ratings reflect data provided to the District Three power ranking website as of Sunday evening. For updated information, check the website here.
Class 6A
Top-ranked team (record, rating): Central York (6-0, 0.820914)
Number of playoff qualifiers: eight
Local teams in playoff positions: No. 6 Carisle (4-2, 0.705021).
Local teams on the outside: No. 9 Cumberland Valley (3-3, 0.686235).
Notes: Carlisle visits No. 4 Central Dauphin (3-1) Friday … The Eagles’ three losses came at the hands of Manheim Central (No. 4 in Class 5A), Central York and CD East (No. 2 in Class 6A).
Class 5A
Top-ranked team (record, rating): Governor Mifflin (4-0, 0.817857).
Number of playoff qualifiers: 14
Local teams in playoff positions: No. 3 Shippensburg (6-0, 0.773099); No. 5 Cedar Cliff (5-1, 0.695491).
Local teams on the outside: No. 17 Mechanicsburg (3-3, 0.569604); No. 26 Red Land (1-5, 0.350352).
Notes: The Greyhounds, who won 10 straight games dating back to last season, sit behind Mifflin and No. 2 Spring Grove (5-0) in the rankings … The Colts suffered their only loss of the season to CD East, the No. 2 team in Class 6A … The Wildcats’ only Class 5A remaining is Waynesboro (No. 10) in Week 9. Mechanicsburg’s remaining schedule also includes Greencastle-Antrim (No. 11 in Class 4A), Susquehanna Township (No. 12 in Class 3A) and East Pennsboro (No. 7 in Class 4A) … Red Land is the lowest-ranked one-win team in Class 4A among a group that includes Red Lion (No. 22), Dover (No. 23), Northeastern (No. 24) and York Suburban (No. 25).
Class 4A
Top-ranked team (record, rating): Big Spring (5-1, 0.724408).
Number of playoff qualifiers: 10
Local teams in playoff positions: Big Spring; No. 4. Northern (4-1, 0 0.701812); No. 7 East Pennsboro (4-2, 0.640308).
Local teams on the outside: None.
Notes: The Bulldogs suffered their only loss of the season against Shippensburg (No. 3 in Class 5A), which is scheduled to host Northern Friday … Big Springs’ next three games are scheduled against Boiling Springs (No. 2 in Class 3A), Steelton-Highspire (No. 1 in Class A) and Trinity (No. 5 in Class 2A) … The Polar Bears did not play in Week 4 due to a COVID-related shutdown in the school district. Their only setback came against Spring Grove (No. 2 in Class 5A) … The Panthers are the top-ranked two-loss team in Class 5A with losses to Northern and New Oxford (No. 12 in Class 5A).
Class 3A
Top-ranked team (record, rating): Wyomissing (6-0, 0.825021P]O
Number of playoff qualifiers: eight
Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 Boiling Springs (5-1, 0.687940).
Local teams on the outside: none.
Notes: The Bubblers fell to Mechanicsburg (No. 17 in Class 5A) in Week 5. They have two top-ranked teams on their remaining schedule in Big Spring (No. 1 in Class 4A) and Steelton-Highspire (No. 1 in Class A) … Wyomissing defeated Southern Columbia , ending the Tigers’ 65-game win streak.
Class 2A
Top-ranked team (record, rating): York Catholic (4-0, 0.695238).
Number of playoff qualifiers: four
Local teams in playoff positions: No. 4 Camp Hill (3-2, 0.556785).
Local teams on the outside: No. 5 Trinity (3-2, 0.530144).
Notes: Camp Hill’s loss to Big Spring Friday was not added to the power ratings as of Sunday night … The Lions and Shamrocks are set to face off in the regular-season finale … Trinity’s schedule features back-to-back games against Steelton-Highspire (No. 1 in Class A) and Big Spring (No. 1 in Class 4A).
Class A
Top-ranked team (record, rating): Steelton-Highspire (4-0, 0.789241)
Number of playoff qualifiers: two
Local teams in playoff positions: none.
Local teams on the outside: none.
Notes: The Rollers’ final four games are scheduled against area opponents.
