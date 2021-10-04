HS Football: An updated look at the District 3 playoff picture

Notes: The Bulldogs suffered their only loss of the season against Shippensburg (No. 3 in Class 5A), which is scheduled to host Northern Friday … Big Springs’ next three games are scheduled against Boiling Springs (No. 2 in Class 3A), Steelton-Highspire (No. 1 in Class A) and Trinity (No. 5 in Class 2A) … The Polar Bears did not play in Week 4 due to a COVID-related shutdown in the school district. Their only setback came against Spring Grove (No. 2 in Class 5A) … The Panthers are the top-ranked two-loss team in Class 5A with losses to Northern and New Oxford (No. 12 in Class 5A).