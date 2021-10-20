HS Football: An updated look at the District 3 playoff picture heading into Week 9

It’s crunch time for high school football teams throughout District 3. With two weeks remaining in the regular season, here’s an updated look at the District Three playoff picture for local teams.

Following is a breakdown of where teams in The Sentinel’s coverage area rank in each of the six classifications.

Games played on or before Oct. 30 count toward the power rankings. NOTE: Records and ratings reflect data provided to the District Three power ranking website as of Tuesday evening. For updated information, check the website here.

Class 6A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Central York (8-0, 0.817941)

Number of playoff qualifiers: eight

Local teams in playoff positions: none.

Local teams on the outside: No. 9 Carlisle (4-3, 0.680800); No. 12 Cumberland Valley (3-4, 0.618392).

Notes: Carlisle remained in contention, picking up a spot from last week with a 21-14 win over State College. The Herd sits behind a trio of other 5-3 teams in No. 6 Hempfield, No. 7 Manheim Township and No. 8 Wilson. Hempfield and Wilson are scheduled to face off Friday in Landisville while Manheim Township is scheduled to host Wilson in Week 10 … The Eagles continued to drop, losing three spots after suffering a 45-7 defeat to Harrisburg Friday. CV visits No. 14 Chambersburg Friday.

Class 5A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Governor Mifflin (6-0, 0.857385).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 14

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 Shippensburg (8-0, 0.766937); No. 7 Cedar Cliff (5-2, 0.664407); No. 11 Mechanicsburg (5-3, 0.624054).

Local teams on the outside: No. 23 Red Land (2-6, 0.407877).

Notes: The Greyhounds remained unbeaten, checking in as one of six remaining teams without a loss this season ahead of Friday’s home game against East Pennsboro. If Shippsneburg can lock down one of the top two seeds, it would receive a first-round bye in the Class 5A plaoffs … Cedar Cliff moved up a spot after a 42-14 win over Palmyra. The Colts visit Milton Hershey, the No. 15 team in Class 4A, Firday … The Wildcats moved up two spots with a win over Susquehanna Township, their second victory in a row Friday over Susquehanna Township. Mechanicsburg visits No. 5 Waynesboro Friday… The Patriots dropped a spot after seeing their two-game win streak halted against Lower Dauphin. They host Bishop McDevitt, the No. 3 team in Class 4A, Friday.

Class 4A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Lampeter-Straburg (6-1, 0.710599).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 10

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 6. Northern (5-2, 0.656017); No. 8 Big Spring (6-2, 0.648078).

Local teams on the outside: No. 11 East Pennsboro (4-4, 0.541681).

Notes: With a win over Garden Spot, coupled with Berks Catholic’s loss to Exeter, Lampeter-Strasburg moved into the top spot … Northern held steady at No. 6 with a win over No. 14 Greencastle-Antrim and visits Susquehanna Township, the No. 13 team in Class 3A, Friday … Big Spring bounced back and remained within the playoff window with a win over Trinity. Big Spring faces another test against Steelton-Highspire, the No. 1 team in Class A, in Newville Friday …The Panthers fell out of the final playoff spot with their second straight loss, a 28-3 setback to Waynesboro. East Pennsboro rounds out its schedule with a pair of Class 5A opponents, visiting Shippensburg Friday before hosting Mechanicsburg in Week 10.

Class 3A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Wyomissing (8-0, 0.818868)

Number of playoff qualifiers: eight

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 Boiling Springs (7-1, 0.699120).

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: The Bubblers dug further into the No. 2 spot with a 26-23 win over Middletown. The No. 3 team, Hamburg, sits at 5-3. If the rankings would hold, Boiling Springs would host Middletown in the first round, setting up a rematch of their Week 8 bout.

Class 2A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): York Catholic (7-0, 0.692409).

Number of playoff qualifiers: four

Local teams in playoff positions: none.

Local teams on the outside: No. 5 Trinity (3-4 0.442921) No. 6 Camp Hill (3-5, 0.403291).

Notes: After falling out of the final playoff spot with Friday’s loss to Big Spring, Trinity looks to climb back in Friday’s game against Class 3A mddletown … The Lions lost ground last week with a loss to Middletown …. The Lions, who have lost five of their last six games, remained in the No. 6 spot heading into Friday’s clash with Class 3A Boiling Springs … Trinity and Camp Hill face each other win Week 10.

Class A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Steelton-Highspire (7-0, 0.780648)

Number of playoff qualifiers: two

Local teams in playoff positions: none.

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: The Rollers’ remaining schedule includes games against Big Spring and Boiling Springs.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

