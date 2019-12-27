Jaheim Morris and Kyle Swartz put up performances never before seen at their respective schools.
The career rushing leaders at Cedar Cliff (Morris) and Northern (Swartz) each broke 2,000 yards in their senior years, ran for 26 touchdowns, led their teams to the playoffs and earned All-Sentinel Football Co-Player of the Year honors.
And now they are considered two of the state's best.
The viciously bruising running backs were named Friday morning to the Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 5A All-State Team. It's the second straight year for Morris, who was named All-State Athlete last season.
The 3A and 1A teams were also released Friday, with 6A, 4A and 2A to be released Saturday.
The two runners' nods are more than deserving.
Morris rushed for 2,410 yards in his second full year as a starter, his second straight 2,000 yard campaign. He rushed for 4,659 yards and 53 TDs during the course of his varsity career, breaking Jayden Demmy's career yardage mark set just a few years ago.
You have free articles remaining.
Morris was the unquestioned engine behind a Colts offense that bullied its way past nearly every team it faced. Cedar Cliff ended a 23-year drought when it made the District 3 Class 5A championship game against Cocalico for the first time since 1996. The Colts lost to the Eagles and QB Noah Palm, who the state's football writers named the Class 5A Player of the Year.
District 3 Football: 'Cocktail of a lot of things' dooms Cedar Cliff's defense in uncharacteristic performance
'I better enjoy this ride': For coach Colin Gillen and players, Cedar Cliff's run to District 3 Class 5A title game memorable
HS Football Highlights: Cedar Cliff clinches Keystone again while Jaheim Morris breaks breaks school rushing mark
Swartz, meanwhile, missed the opening two games of the season, only to average more than 230 yards for the final nine games of the season. The Polar Bears made the district playoffs with him leading the way on offense, where he finished with 2,139 yards. For his career, Swartz totaled 5,485 yards and 74 touchdowns. He also added 59 tackles and four sacks at linebacker this season.
HS Football: Kyle Swartz cracks 2,000 yards for the year as Northern pops Waynesboro, clinches playoff berth
Cheltenham's Ryan Nase was named the 5A Coach of the Year.
In 3A, Wyoming Area QB Dom DeLuca was named POTY, and Randy Spencer earned COTY. West Greene RB Ben Jackson was named 1A's best player, and Farrell's Anthony Pegues was named the class's top coach.
Other Mid-Penn Conference athletes to earn All-State nods included Middletown RB Jose Lopez (3A)