HS Football: After 'gut punch' of last three months, coaches eager to make up for lost time when offseason workouts resume

Mechanicsburg head coach Anthony Rose is excited for the 2020 football season.
The Wildcats are coming off a 6-5 campaign and the program’s first District 3 playoff appearance since 2012.
They haven’t lost a ton of seniors and have a strong core coming back — the headliners being QB/DB Micah and WR/DB Caleb Brubaker, and DE/TE Tyree Morris.
But COVID-19 and the subsequent shutdown of all sports in Pennsylvania for the last three months has put a damper on things.
A team that needed critical weight room time to address a lack of strength against bigger and stronger Mid-Penn Keystone Division foes — Mechanicsburg moves to the Colonial this season — is without it.
It’s a setback for Rose, who is in his third year in charge trying to rebuild a sustainable program.
“It has to be considered a setback,” he said.
Rose said multiple players were benching record highs before the coronavirus sent high school athletes into isolation at home in mid-March. He expects many of them will have lost that progress. Even for players who have at-home weights, some may not have enough to reach new maxes and others don’t have the spotters necessary to push themselves or the adrenaline that comes from being pushed by teammates.
“Our trainers set up a workout program for them, most of it to do at home,” Rose said. “It’s just not the same.”
Coaches throughout Cumberland County will soon be able to get their players back into the weight room and on fields for voluntary offseason workouts. Gov. Tom Wolf released guidelines Wednesday outlining how high schools can bring players back into facilities with strict social distancing and sanitization measures.
Athletic directors must now finish crafting plans that align with state health, education and safety guidelines, and those must be approved by their respective school boards. Several ADs this week said they expect to have plans finalized and teams back on the field and in facilities in a few weeks.
It’s a welcomed reprieve for local football coaches.
“I think just being able to get together, whether or not you change [your offseason program], is gonna be good for the kids,” Big Spring head coach and athletic director Joe Sinkovich said.
“We’re fortunate that we have a lot of our guys coming back. I think if you don’t have a lot of returning players, you lose a lot of those critical learning periods,” Rose said. “I think [the camaraderie and team bonding are] the biggest thing you’re missing right now.”
Boiling Springs head coach Brad Zell said his team was in a similar situation as Mechanicsburg. The third-year coach was seeing the numbers on the weight room leaderboards climbing during the winter, better numbers than his previous two years. The pandemic instantly halted the progress he was excited about.
“Yes, absolutely a gut punch,” he said. “We’re tracking the top four people at every category, and we were really starting to see real numbers up there.”
Rose said he and athletic trainer Sandy Zettlemoyer will finalize a training plan for the team soon.
Among the changes — typical two-hour workouts that begin with weightlifting and end with speed and agility work will likely be broken into one-hour shifts alternating days of strength and speed/agility.
“We’re going to stagger the schedule and bring in the positional groups and streamline,” Rose said.
Teams in green phase, which Cumberland County entered Friday, still face restrictions on how many people can be in one room or one field at a time. For football teams which typically have the largest rosters of any sport in a school, that’s a particular challenge. But it’s one athletic departments have been preparing for the last few weeks.
“I don’t know how much it’ll impact [our workouts], you’ll have to just revise a little bit and switch things up,” Sinkovich said.
“You’re looking at keeping the groups small.”
The Bulldogs, like the Wildcats, lost important offseason work the last three months. But Sinkovich said it presented a challenge for his players to overcome since everyone was in the same position. It’s a bit like starting over, he said.
“I think the weight room stuff, it really affects that type of stuff,” Sinkovich said.
There is a cascading effect from the shutdown. All teams have lost time to improve strength and install playbooks — some coaches, like Cumberland Valley’s new skipper Josh Oswalt, are installing entirely new systems while others, like Rose and Sinkovich, are introducing freshman to their systems or making subtle tweaks to schemes.
While coaches have almost universally embraced Zoom — it “has opened up a door that I didn’t really use before,” Zell said, indicating it’s a tool that may stick in a post-pandemic world — or other digital tools to bring players together to learn the playbook, talk strategy or share weight-training progress, they have lost the hands-on factor. Rose said he feels his team is about 30-35% behind where they would normally be in a typical June. Zell said he estimates his team is maybe 20-25% behind a typical June.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Zell said. “We’ve been doing Zoom meetings and things like that, but that’s not the same as being in person.”
And when offseason workouts do return, they will be in smaller groups. Teams may not be able to make up the lost ground — mentally and physically. Teams have lost 7-on-7 summer scrimmages as well, although Rose said he’s got plans with CV and Chambersburg.
That could impact training camp when heat acclimation begins Aug. 10. And that’s not a guarantee either, with the PIAA and state all but confirming more guidelines will be released for the preseason and regular season as June becomes July and August.
“The thing I’m most concerned about is having enough time to get kids physically ready that haven’t maybe been doing anything,” Zell said.
Coaches may have different restrictions Aug. 10 — or another date if it ends up being changed — they may lose preseason games and there’s no guarantee exactly what the regular season will look like.
But for Sinkovich at least, the last few months are a small price to pay.
“Losing the offseason is tough, but if it helps us have the regular season, so what?” he said. “It was worth it.”
