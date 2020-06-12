HS Football: After 'gut punch' of last three months, coaches eager to make up for lost time when offseason workouts resume

“Our trainers set up a workout program for them, most of it to do at home,” Rose said. “It’s just not the same.”

Coaches throughout Cumberland County will soon be able to get their players back into the weight room and on fields for voluntary offseason workouts. Gov. Tom Wolf released guidelines Wednesday outlining how high schools can bring players back into facilities with strict social distancing and sanitization measures.

Athletic directors must now finish crafting plans that align with state health, education and safety guidelines, and those must be approved by their respective school boards. Several ADs this week said they expect to have plans finalized and teams back on the field and in facilities in a few weeks.

It’s a welcomed reprieve for local football coaches.

“I think just being able to get together, whether or not you change [your offseason program], is gonna be good for the kids,” Big Spring head coach and athletic director Joe Sinkovich said.

“We’re fortunate that we have a lot of our guys coming back. I think if you don’t have a lot of returning players, you lose a lot of those critical learning periods,” Rose said. “I think [the camaraderie and team bonding are] the biggest thing you’re missing right now.”