HS Football: A Q&A with Cedar Cliff's Jontae Morris

Q: Last season you tore your ACL, what was the process back to full health like for you?

A: When I tore my ACL, it was heartbreaking at first, but, you know, then getting the messages from the city, my teammates and my family, it was a lot of support, so I knew they had me. So, there was a lot of rehab, too, with physical therapy, stuff like that, and a lot of offseason training to get my leg right. And also my teammates had my back a lot, mentally and physically.

Q: In what ways have you used last season’s injury as motivation this fall?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A: I just usually have this hungry mentality. You know, I didn’t have a season last year with getting injured in my first game, and then with having a season [this year], I’m just hungry. Of course, it’s my last year, too, so I’m going to do whatever I need to do.

Q: Do you have any game day/pre-game routines or traditions?

A: Honestly, I don’t really have one, but I usually go with maybe a motivational speech or even watch my brother’s highlights.

Q: What’s your favorite memory of your high school football career so far?