HS Football: A Q&A with Camp Hill wide receiver Christian Doi

Q: Being a senior and one of the few returning starters from last year, in what ways have you taken on a leadership role?

A: We’re definitely not as much of a senior-led team as we were last year, so me and a couple of other seniors really had to step up and become leaders, showing the younger kids what to do and lead them to do the right things.

Q: You also play baseball and wrestle. What skills or traits from the diamond and the mat have you transitioned to the football field?

A: Just sports in general, you got to have the same determination if you’re pitching, on the football field or in a wrestling match. It all comes down to the key elements of perseverance and determination.

Q: Do you have any game day/pre-game routines or traditions?

A: I'm not much of a hype person when it comes to game day. I’m more of a quiet person, I listen to my music, I get ready mentally and that’s pretty much it. I don't go crazy like some of the people on my team, jumping around and stuff. I just like to stay to myself and get ready for game time.

Q: What’s your favorite memory of your high school football career so far?