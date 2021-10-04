HS Football: A Q&A with Camp Hill wide receiver Christian Doi

Christian Doi does just about everything for Camp Hill football.
At wide receiver, the 5-foot-8, 145-pound speedster has proven quickly that he’s quarterback Peyton Shore’s favorite target. Across the Lions’ six games and 3-3 start this season, Doi’s compiled an unofficial stat line of 35 receptions for 526 yards and three touchdowns.
If keeping him contained on offense wasn’t a headache in itself, the Camp Hill senior paces the Lions in tackles this fall, accruing 55 bring downs, coupled with two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, a pair of sacks and one interception. He also struck pay dirt on a strip sack in the Lions’ Week 2 38-0 romping of Biglerville.
To complete his do-it-all trifecta, Doi notched two blocked kicks on special teams Week 3 against Susquenita, swatting a point-after attempt as well as a field goal.
While Doi continues to be the impetus in Camp Hill’s success this season and helped the Lions to a District 3 Class 2A crown last fall, there’s much more to him than flashy play-making abilities and highlight-reel catches on the football field.
Doi took time to answer some questions for The Sentinel.
Question: What did it mean to win a District 3 title last season?
Answer: I always looked up to the kids like Michael Schuster and Zack Kuntz when I was little and seeing them win a district championship is something I've always wanted to do as a kid, and actually being able to do that and experience that was something I'll never forget.
Q: Being a senior and one of the few returning starters from last year, in what ways have you taken on a leadership role?
A: We’re definitely not as much of a senior-led team as we were last year, so me and a couple of other seniors really had to step up and become leaders, showing the younger kids what to do and lead them to do the right things.
Q: You also play baseball and wrestle. What skills or traits from the diamond and the mat have you transitioned to the football field?
A: Just sports in general, you got to have the same determination if you’re pitching, on the football field or in a wrestling match. It all comes down to the key elements of perseverance and determination.
Q: Do you have any game day/pre-game routines or traditions?
A: I'm not much of a hype person when it comes to game day. I’m more of a quiet person, I listen to my music, I get ready mentally and that’s pretty much it. I don't go crazy like some of the people on my team, jumping around and stuff. I just like to stay to myself and get ready for game time.
Q: What’s your favorite memory of your high school football career so far?
A: I’d say my favorite memory so far is beating Trinity my sophomore year. That was just kind of like a turning moment in my football career. I feel like I flipped the switch from junior high to varsity and that was a big game like it is every year, and I’m hoping to do the same thing this year.
Q: What NFL player do you feel you mirror on the football field and why?
A: A lot of people say I’m kind of like Tyreek Hill because of my agility, my quickness and my routes. So, that’s who I’d compare myself to.
Q: Outside of football, baseball and wresting, what are some of your other hobbies?
A: Sports take up a lot of my time, but, besides that, I’d say hanging out with friends and family because that’s something I can do on the weekends besides athletics. I just don’t have much time for anything else.
Q: If you could live anywhere in the world where would it be and why?
A: I’d say probably here in Pennsylvania. I like where I am right now. I was born in Hawaii and I was there for a bit, but I feel like it’s isolated and you just can't be there for too long. When I moved to Pennsylvania, it was a whole new change and I love it here, so I don’t think I’d change anything.
Q: If you could pick any TV show or movie to star in, what would it be and why?
A: I would want to star in “Full House” because that was a childhood favorite of mine, and, I don’t know, I just feel like there’s been a lot of celebrities on “Full House,” and I’m always watching it, so I think that’d be pretty cool to star in.
Q: What’s one fun or unique fact about you off the football field that many people probably don’t know about?
A: Not many people know I was born in Hawaii, so I guess that’s a unique fact. But my birthday is also on the last day of the year, so I guess that’s pretty cool, too.
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports