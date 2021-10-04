 Skip to main content
HS Football: A Q&A with Camp Hill wide receiver Christian Doi
HS Football

HS Football: A Q&A with Camp Hill wide receiver Christian Doi

Camp Hill's Christian Doi

Camp Hill’s Christian Doi, right, continues to contribute in all facets of the game this fall. He's notched 55 tackles on defense. 

 Sentinel File

Christian Doi does just about everything for Camp Hill football.

At wide receiver, the 5-foot-8, 145-pound speedster has proven quickly that he’s quarterback Peyton Shore’s favorite target. Across the Lions’ six games and 3-3 start this season, Doi’s compiled an unofficial stat line of 35 receptions for 526 yards and three touchdowns.

If keeping him contained on offense wasn’t a headache in itself, the Camp Hill senior paces the Lions in tackles this fall, accruing 55 bring downs, coupled with two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, a pair of sacks and one interception. He also struck pay dirt on a strip sack in the Lions’ Week 2 38-0 romping of Biglerville.

To complete his do-it-all trifecta, Doi notched two blocked kicks on special teams Week 3 against Susquenita, swatting a point-after attempt as well as a field goal.

While Doi continues to be the impetus in Camp Hill’s success this season and helped the Lions to a District 3 Class 2A crown last fall, there’s much more to him than flashy play-making abilities and highlight-reel catches on the football field.

Doi took time to answer some questions for The Sentinel.

Question: What did it mean to win a District 3 title last season?

Answer: I always looked up to the kids like Michael Schuster and Zack Kuntz when I was little and seeing them win a district championship is something I've always wanted to do as a kid, and actually being able to do that and experience that was something I'll never forget.

Q: Being a senior and one of the few returning starters from last year, in what ways have you taken on a leadership role?

A: We’re definitely not as much of a senior-led team as we were last year, so me and a couple of other seniors really had to step up and become leaders, showing the younger kids what to do and lead them to do the right things.

Q: You also play baseball and wrestle. What skills or traits from the diamond and the mat have you transitioned to the football field?

A: Just sports in general, you got to have the same determination if you’re pitching, on the football field or in a wrestling match. It all comes down to the key elements of perseverance and determination.

Q: Do you have any game day/pre-game routines or traditions?

A: I'm not much of a hype person when it comes to game day. I’m more of a quiet person, I listen to my music, I get ready mentally and that’s pretty much it. I don't go crazy like some of the people on my team, jumping around and stuff. I just like to stay to myself and get ready for game time.

Q: What’s your favorite memory of your high school football career so far?

A: I’d say my favorite memory so far is beating Trinity my sophomore year. That was just kind of like a turning moment in my football career. I feel like I flipped the switch from junior high to varsity and that was a big game like it is every year, and I’m hoping to do the same thing this year.

Q: What NFL player do you feel you mirror on the football field and why?

A: A lot of people say I’m kind of like Tyreek Hill because of my agility, my quickness and my routes. So, that’s who I’d compare myself to.

Q: Outside of football, baseball and wresting, what are some of your other hobbies?

A: Sports take up a lot of my time, but, besides that, I’d say hanging out with friends and family because that’s something I can do on the weekends besides athletics. I just don’t have much time for anything else.

Q: If you could live anywhere in the world where would it be and why?

A: I’d say probably here in Pennsylvania. I like where I am right now. I was born in Hawaii and I was there for a bit, but I feel like it’s isolated and you just can't be there for too long. When I moved to Pennsylvania, it was a whole new change and I love it here, so I don’t think I’d change anything.

Q: If you could pick any TV show or movie to star in, what would it be and why?

A: I would want to star in “Full House” because that was a childhood favorite of mine, and, I don’t know, I just feel like there’s been a lot of celebrities on “Full House,” and I’m always watching it, so I think that’d be pretty cool to star in.

Q: What’s one fun or unique fact about you off the football field that many people probably don’t know about?

A: Not many people know I was born in Hawaii, so I guess that’s a unique fact. But my birthday is also on the last day of the year, so I guess that’s pretty cool, too.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

