HS Football: A Q&A with Big Spring running back Dillon Wakefield

Big Spring football features multiple weapons on offense.
Quarterback Ethan Eisenberg can throw the pigskin a country mile, and wide receiver Logan Schmidt can tear through opposing secondaries with his blazing speed while also mixing into the Bulldogs’ rushing attack on occasion. However, if there’s anyone who gives opposing defensive coordinators headaches, it’s running back Dillon Wakefield.
Across four games this fall for the Bulldogs (3-1), Wakefield rushed for 350 yards and six touchdowns on 47 carries. On defense, as a linebacker, Wakefield notched eight tackles (five solo), including 1.5 for loss and 0.5 sacks.
There’s more to Wakefield than stiff-arming defenders, weaving his way to pay dirt and sniffing out trick plays on defense.
Wakefield took time to answer some questions for The Sentinel.
Question: The Big Spring football program has continued to see improvements in recent years. What makes this year’s team so special?
Answer: I think what makes us so special is like the camaraderie that we have. Everyone is so friendly, and we all want to get to the same goal, which is a playoff game, especially a playoff win. We're really working as a team to get better every day and throughout the offseason. We had kids come in every single day to work out because we knew exactly what we wanted to do, and we wouldn't be able to do it [if we started late]. We got in early, got into the weight room, and we were able to get a step ahead of maybe some programs that weren't able to. Through that, we weren't just getting faster and stronger. We were getting close with each other to get that team feeling and to wherever we stepped into the season. We were ready to compete with each other.
Q: Being a senior, you’ve taken on a leadership role. In what ways have you embraced that?
A: I like whenever I’m able to help people out. We have kids from our team that walk up and ask me what to do, you know. That’s what I used to do to the seniors when I was younger, so it’s always a cool feeling that they have that respect for me. I like being able to help the kids out with what to do and how to do it, stuff like that.
Q: You play both ways at running back and linebacker. Is there a position you feel more comfortable in or that you feel fits your playing style better?
A: This year, I haven't been able to play much linebacker because we're trying to get into a system where we have guys playing one way. There's not really a position I’d put it in front of the other. I was into playing both positions, but I’d say running back because I feel like that's where I'm able to help the team out the most, and that's where they need me, so that’s the position I'd say I’d put myself in over linebacker.
Q: What’s your favorite memory(s) so far in your football career?
A: My favorite memory was probably when we beat Boiling Springs my sophomore year because that was the very first rivalry game I ever actually played in or that I'd been a part of. But it’s just always fun, the weight room with the guys, the bus rides, and the competitions you get to have with the friends you make throughout playing football for seven years.
Q: Do you have a go-to pre-game meal?
A: Not really because normally for away games, they normally give us something because we have to leave school right away. But I guess it's kind of a tradition for home games, me and my friends go to Sheetz and get something to eat before the game.
Q: If you were stranded on a deserted island and you could have one teammate with you, who would it be and why?
A: No doubt about it, it would be Connor Black. The kid’s a freak athlete, but we’ve been best friends since I’ve been born. Of course to talk to him, but if I ever needed help, he can handle just about anything.
Q: What’s one fun or unique fact about you off the football field that many people probably don’t know about?
A: Well, my family actually owns a deer farm that no one really knows about, which is pretty cool. I don’t know though, besides that, I live a pretty boring life. It’s pretty much just school, football and staying back home.
