You have permission to edit this article.
HS Football

HS Football: A look at the 2022 regular-season schedule for Midstate teams

Carlisle Football 19

The Carlisle football team takes the field before the start of their non-league game against Cedar Crest at Ken Millen Stadium Friday night.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Local high school football teams are scheduled to return to the gridiron for regular-season openers Aug. 26, or 49 days from today. Following is a first look at each team’s regular-season schedule. All games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. *denotes a division game.

BIG SPRING

Class 4A | Mid-Penn Capital

Last Year’s Record: 8-4 (3-2)

Aug. 26 vs. Greencastle-Antrim

Sept. 2 at Shippensburg

Sept. 9 at Newport

Sept. 16 vs. Camp Hill*

Sept. 23 at Steelton-Highspire*

Sept. 30 vs. Trinity*

Oct. 7 at West Perry*

Oct. 14 vs. Boiling Springs*

Oct. 21 vs. Upper Dauphin

Oct. 28 at Middletown*

BOILING SPRINGS

Class 4A | Mid-Penn Capital

Last year’s record: 11-2 (5-0)

Aug. 26 at Littlestown

Sept. 2 at Bermudian Springs

Sept. 9 vs. Gettysburg

Sept. 16 vs. Steelton-Highspire*

Sept. 23 at Trinity*

Sept. 30 vs. West Perry*

Oct. 7 vs. Juniata

Oct. 14 at Big Spring*

Oct. 20 (Thursday) vs. Middletown*

Oct. 28 at Camp Hill*

CAMP HILL

Class 2A | Mid-Penn Capital

Last year’s record: 4-6 (1-4)

Aug. 26 vs. Newport

Sept. 2 at York Catholic

Sept. 9 at Upper Dauphin

Sept. 16 at Big Spring*

Sept. 23 vs. Middletown*

Sept. 30 vs. Susquenita

Oct. 8 (Saturday, noon) at Steelton-Highspire*

Oct. 14 vs. Trinity*

Oct. 21 at West Perry*

Oct. 28 vs. Boiling Springs*

CARLISLE

Class 6A | Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Last year’s record: 7-4 (4-3)

Aug. 26 vs. Mechanicsburg

Sept. 2 vs. Governor Mifflin

Sept. 9 at William Penn

Sept. 16 vs. Harrisburg*

Sept. 23 at Chambersburg*

Sept. 29 (Thursday) vs. Central Dauphin*

Oct. 7 at State College*

Oct. 14 at Cumberland Valley*

Oct. 21 vs. Altoona*

Oct. 28 at CD East*

CEDAR CLIFF

Class 5A | Mid-Penn Keystone

Last year’s record: 10-3 (6-1)

Aug. 26 vs. Shippensburg

Sept. 2 at Mechanicsburg

Sept. 9 at McCaskey

Sept. 15 (Thursday) vs. Hershey*

Sept. 23 at Bishop McDevitt*

Sept. 30 vs. Mifflin County*

Oct. 7 at Lower Dauphin*

Oct. 14 vs. Palmyra*

Oct. 21 at Red Land*

Oct. 28 vs. Milton Hershey*

CUMBERLAND VALLEY

Class 6A | Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Last year’s record: 5-5 (4-3)

Aug. 26 vs. Manheim Township

Sept. 2 at Central York

Sept. 9 at Spring-Ford

Sept. 16 vs. CD East*

Sept. 24 (Saturday, 1 p.m.) at Harrisburg*

Sept. 29 (Thursday) vs. Chambersburg*

Oct. 7 at Central Dauphin*

Oct. 14 vs. Carlisle*

Oct. 21 at State College*

Oct. 28 vs. Altoona*

EAST PENNSBORO

Class 4A | Mid-Penn Colonial

Last year’s record: 5-5 (3-4)

Aug. 26 at York Suburban

Sept. 2 vs. Palmyra

Sept. 9 vs. Milton Hershey

Sept. 16 at Gettysburg*

Sept. 22 (Thursday) vs. Greencastle-Antrim*

Sept. 30 at Mechanicsburg*

Oct. 7 vs. Northern

Oct. 14 at Shippensburg

Oct. 21 vs. Susquehanna Township

Oct. 28 at Waynesboro

MECHANICSBURG

Class 5A | Mid-Penn Colonial

Last year’s record: 6-5 (3-4)

Aug. 26 at Carlisle

Sept. 2 vs. Cedar Cliff

Sept. 9 at Red Land

Sept. 16 at Susquehanna Township*

Sept. 22 (Thursday) vs. Gettysburg*

Sept. 30 vs. East Pennsboro*

Oct. 7 at Shippensburg*

Oct. 14 vs. Waynesboro*

Oct. 21 at Greencastle-Antrim*

Oct. 28 vs. Northern*

NORTHERN

Class 5A | Mid-Penn Colonial

Last year’s record: 7-4 (4-2)

Aug. 26 vs. Red Land

Sept. 2 vs. Chambersburg

Sept. 9 at Dover

Sept. 16 vs. Shippensburg*

Sept. 24 (Saturday, 1 p.m.) at Waynesboro*

Sept. 30 vs. Greencastle-Antrim

Oct. 7 at East Pennsboro*

Oct. 14 at Susquehanna Township*

Oct. 21 vs. Gettysburg*

Oct. 28 at Mechanicsburg*

RED LAND

Class 5A | Mid-Penn Keystone

Last year’s record: 2-8 (2-5)

Aug. 26 at Northern

Sept. 2 vs. Northeastern

Sept. 9 vs. Mechanicsburg

Sept. 16 at Milton Hershey*

Sept. 23 vs. Lower Dauphin*

Sept. 30 at Hershey*

Oct. 7 vs. Palmyra*

Oct. 14 at Bishop McDevitt*

Oct. 14 vs. Cedar Cliff*

Oct. 28 at Mifflin County*

SHIPPENSBURG

Class 5A | Mid-Penn Colonial

Last year’s record: 11-1 (7-0)

Aug. 26 at Cedar Cliff

Sept. 2 vs. Big Spring

Sept. 9 at Spring Grove

Sept. 16 at Northern*

Sept. 22 (Thursday) vs. Susquehanna Township*

Sept. 30 at Gettysburg*

Oct. 7 vs. Mechanicsburg*

Oct. 14 vs. East Pennsboro*

Oct. 21 at Waynesboro*

Oct. 28 vs. Greencastle-Antrim*

TRINITY

Class 2A | Mid-Penn Capital

Last yea’rs record: 3-6 (0-5)

Aug. 26 at Delone Catholic

Sept. 2 vs. Roman Catholic

Sept. 10 (Saturday, 1:30 p.m.) at Wyomissing

Sept. 16 at West Perry*

Sept. 23 vs. Boiling Springs*

Sept. 30 at Big Spring*

Oct. 7 vs. Middletown*

Oct. 14 at Camp Hill*

Oct. 20 (Thursday) vs. Steelton-Highspire*

Oct. 28 at Halifax

