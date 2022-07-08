HS Football: A look at the 2022 regular-season schedule for Midstate teams

Local high school football teams are scheduled to return to the gridiron for regular-season openers Aug. 26, or 49 days from today. Following is a first look at each team’s regular-season schedule. All games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. *denotes a division game.
BIG SPRING
Class 4A | Mid-Penn Capital
Last Year’s Record: 8-4 (3-2)
Aug. 26 vs. Greencastle-Antrim
Sept. 2 at Shippensburg
Sept. 9 at Newport
Sept. 16 vs. Camp Hill*
Sept. 23 at Steelton-Highspire*
Sept. 30 vs. Trinity*
Oct. 7 at West Perry*
Oct. 14 vs. Boiling Springs*
Oct. 21 vs. Upper Dauphin
Oct. 28 at Middletown*
BOILING SPRINGS
Class 4A | Mid-Penn Capital
Last year’s record: 11-2 (5-0)
Aug. 26 at Littlestown
Sept. 2 at Bermudian Springs
Sept. 9 vs. Gettysburg
Sept. 16 vs. Steelton-Highspire*
Sept. 23 at Trinity*
Sept. 30 vs. West Perry*
Oct. 7 vs. Juniata
Oct. 14 at Big Spring*
Oct. 20 (Thursday) vs. Middletown*
Oct. 28 at Camp Hill*
CAMP HILL
Class 2A | Mid-Penn Capital
Last year’s record: 4-6 (1-4)
Aug. 26 vs. Newport
Sept. 2 at York Catholic
Sept. 9 at Upper Dauphin
Sept. 16 at Big Spring*
Sept. 23 vs. Middletown*
Sept. 30 vs. Susquenita
Oct. 8 (Saturday, noon) at Steelton-Highspire*
Oct. 14 vs. Trinity*
Oct. 21 at West Perry*
Oct. 28 vs. Boiling Springs*
CARLISLE
Class 6A | Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Last year’s record: 7-4 (4-3)
Aug. 26 vs. Mechanicsburg
Sept. 2 vs. Governor Mifflin
Sept. 9 at William Penn
Sept. 16 vs. Harrisburg*
Sept. 23 at Chambersburg*
Sept. 29 (Thursday) vs. Central Dauphin*
Oct. 7 at State College*
Oct. 14 at Cumberland Valley*
Oct. 21 vs. Altoona*
Oct. 28 at CD East*
CEDAR CLIFF
Class 5A | Mid-Penn Keystone
Last year’s record: 10-3 (6-1)
Aug. 26 vs. Shippensburg
Sept. 2 at Mechanicsburg
Sept. 9 at McCaskey
Sept. 15 (Thursday) vs. Hershey*
Sept. 23 at Bishop McDevitt*
Sept. 30 vs. Mifflin County*
Oct. 7 at Lower Dauphin*
Oct. 14 vs. Palmyra*
Oct. 21 at Red Land*
Oct. 28 vs. Milton Hershey*
CUMBERLAND VALLEY
Class 6A | Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Last year’s record: 5-5 (4-3)
Aug. 26 vs. Manheim Township
Sept. 2 at Central York
Sept. 9 at Spring-Ford
Sept. 16 vs. CD East*
Sept. 24 (Saturday, 1 p.m.) at Harrisburg*
Sept. 29 (Thursday) vs. Chambersburg*
Oct. 7 at Central Dauphin*
Oct. 14 vs. Carlisle*
Oct. 21 at State College*
Oct. 28 vs. Altoona*
EAST PENNSBORO
Class 4A | Mid-Penn Colonial
Last year’s record: 5-5 (3-4)
Aug. 26 at York Suburban
Sept. 2 vs. Palmyra
Sept. 9 vs. Milton Hershey
Sept. 16 at Gettysburg*
Sept. 22 (Thursday) vs. Greencastle-Antrim*
Sept. 30 at Mechanicsburg*
Oct. 7 vs. Northern
Oct. 14 at Shippensburg
Oct. 21 vs. Susquehanna Township
Oct. 28 at Waynesboro
MECHANICSBURG
Class 5A | Mid-Penn Colonial
Last year’s record: 6-5 (3-4)
Aug. 26 at Carlisle
Sept. 2 vs. Cedar Cliff
Sept. 9 at Red Land
Sept. 16 at Susquehanna Township*
Sept. 22 (Thursday) vs. Gettysburg*
Sept. 30 vs. East Pennsboro*
Oct. 7 at Shippensburg*
Oct. 14 vs. Waynesboro*
Oct. 21 at Greencastle-Antrim*
Oct. 28 vs. Northern*
NORTHERN
Class 5A | Mid-Penn Colonial
Last year’s record: 7-4 (4-2)
Aug. 26 vs. Red Land
Sept. 2 vs. Chambersburg
Sept. 9 at Dover
Sept. 16 vs. Shippensburg*
Sept. 24 (Saturday, 1 p.m.) at Waynesboro*
Sept. 30 vs. Greencastle-Antrim
Oct. 7 at East Pennsboro*
Oct. 14 at Susquehanna Township*
Oct. 21 vs. Gettysburg*
Oct. 28 at Mechanicsburg*
RED LAND
Class 5A | Mid-Penn Keystone
Last year’s record: 2-8 (2-5)
Aug. 26 at Northern
Sept. 2 vs. Northeastern
Sept. 9 vs. Mechanicsburg
Sept. 16 at Milton Hershey*
Sept. 23 vs. Lower Dauphin*
Sept. 30 at Hershey*
Oct. 7 vs. Palmyra*
Oct. 14 at Bishop McDevitt*
Oct. 14 vs. Cedar Cliff*
Oct. 28 at Mifflin County*
SHIPPENSBURG
Class 5A | Mid-Penn Colonial
Last year’s record: 11-1 (7-0)
Aug. 26 at Cedar Cliff
Sept. 2 vs. Big Spring
Sept. 9 at Spring Grove
Sept. 16 at Northern*
Sept. 22 (Thursday) vs. Susquehanna Township*
Sept. 30 at Gettysburg*
Oct. 7 vs. Mechanicsburg*
Oct. 14 vs. East Pennsboro*
Oct. 21 at Waynesboro*
Oct. 28 vs. Greencastle-Antrim*
TRINITY
Class 2A | Mid-Penn Capital
Last yea’rs record: 3-6 (0-5)
Aug. 26 at Delone Catholic
Sept. 2 vs. Roman Catholic
Sept. 10 (Saturday, 1:30 p.m.) at Wyomissing
Sept. 16 at West Perry*
Sept. 23 vs. Boiling Springs*
Sept. 30 at Big Spring*
Oct. 7 vs. Middletown*
Oct. 14 at Camp Hill*
Oct. 20 (Thursday) vs. Steelton-Highspire*
Oct. 28 at Halifax