HS Football: A look at the 2021 regular-season schedules for Midstate teams

After navigating an abbreviated season in the midst of a pandemic in 2020, local high school football teams are scheduled to kick off a full 2021 campaign on Aug. 27, or 50 days from Thursday. Following is a first look at each team’s regular-season schedule. All games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. *denotes a division game.
Big Spring
Class 4A | Mid-Penn Capital
Last Year’s Record: 5-3
Aug. 27 vs. West Perry
Sept. 3 vs. Shippensburg
Sept. 10 at Halifax
Sept. 17 vs. Susquenita
Sept. 24 at James Buchanan*
Oct. 1 at Camp Hill*
Oct. 8 vs. Boiling Springs*
Oct. 15 at Trinity
Oct. 22 vs. Steelton-Highspire*
Oct. 29 at Middletown*
Boiling Springs
Class 3A | Mid-Penn Capital
Last Year’s Record: 4-2
Aug. 27 vs. Littlestown
Sept. 3 vs. Bermudian Springs
Sept. 10 at James Buchanan
Sept. 17 vs. Line Mountain
Sept. 24 at Susquenita
Oct. 1 vs. Trinity*
Oct. 8 at Big Spring*
Oct. 15 vs. Middletown*
Oct. 22 vs. Camp Hill*
Oct. 30 at Steelton-Highspire* (Saturday, 1 p.m.)
Camp Hill
Class 2A | Mid-Penn Capital
Last Year’s Record: 3-3
Aug. 27 vs. Fairfield
Sept. 3 vs. Biglerville
Sept. 10 at Susquenita
Sept. 17 vs. Upper Dauphin
Sept. 24 at Line Mountain
Oct. 1 vs. Big Spring*
Oct. 9 at Middletown (Saturday, 2 p.m.)*
Oct. 15 vs. Steelton-Highspire*
Oct. 22 at Boiling Springs*
Oct. 29 vs. Trinity*
Carlisle
Class 6A | Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Last Year’s Record: 3-3
Aug. 27 at Mechanicsburg
Sept. 3 vs. Hershey
Sept. 10 vs. Cedar Crest
Sept. 17 vs. Cumberland Valley*
Sept. 25 at Harrisburg* (Saturday, 1 p.m.)
Oct. 1 vs. Chambersburg*
Oct. 8 at Central Dauphin*
Oct. 15 at State College*
Oct. 22 vs. Altoona*
Oct. 29 at Central Dauphin East*
Cedar Cliff
Class 5A | Mid-Penn Keystone
Last Year’s Record: 4-4
Aug. 27 at Red Lion
Sept. 2 vs. Cocalico (Thursday)
Sept. 10 at Central Dauphin East
Sept. 17 vs. Red Land*
Sept. 24 at Lower Dauphin*
Oct. 1 vs. Hershey*
Oct. 8 at Bishop McDevitt*
Oct. 15 vs. Palmyra*
Oct. 22 at Milton Hershey
Oct. 29 vs. Mifflin County*
Cumberland Valley
Class 6A | Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Last Year’s Record: 3-6
Aug. 27 at Manheim Central
Sept. 3 vs. Central York
Sept. 10 vs. Spring-Ford
Sept. 17 at Carlisle*
Sept. 24 vs. Altoona*
Oct. 1 at Central Dauphin East*
Oct. 8 vs. State College*
Oct. 15 vs. Harrisburg*
Oct. 22 at Chambersburg*
Oct. 29 vs. Central Dauphin*
East Pennsboro
Class 4A | Mid-Penn Colonial
Last Year’s Record: 3-4
Aug. 27 at York Suburban
Sept. 3 vs. New Oxford
Sept. 10 at Milton Hershey
Sept. 17 vs. Greencastle-Antrim*
Sept. 24 at Northern*
Oct. 1 vs. Susquehanna Township*
Oct. 8 at West Perry*
Oct. 15 vs. Waynesboro*
Oct. 22 at Shippensburg*
Oct. 29 vs. Mechanicsburg*
Mechanicsburg
Class 5A | Mid-Penn Colonial
Last Year’s Record: 9-1
Aug. 27 vs. Carlisle
Sept. 3 vs. Elizabethtown
Sept. 10 at Red Land
Sept. 17 vs. Northern*
Sept. 24 at West Perry*
Oct. 1 vs. Shippensburg*
Oct. 8 at Greencastle-Antrim*
Oct. 15 vs. Susquehanna Township*
Oct. 22 at Waynesboro*
Oct. 29 at East Pennsboro*
Northern
Class 4A | Mid-Penn Colonial
Last Year’s Record: 5-4
Aug. 27 at Red Land
Sept. 3 at Dover
Sept. 10 vs. Spring Grove
Sept. 17 at Mechanicsburg*
Sept. 24 vs. East Pennsboro
Oct. 1 vs. West Perry*
Oct. 8 at Shippensburg*
Oct. 15 vs. Greencastle-Antrim*
Oct. 22 at Susquehanna Township*
Oct. 29 vs. Waynesboro*
Red Land
Class 5A | Mid-Penn Keystone
Last Year’s Record: 3-4
Aug. 27 vs. Northern
Sept. 3 at Northeastern
Sept. 10 vs. Mechanicsburg
Sept. 17 at Cedar Cliff*
Sept. 24 vs. Hershey*
Oct. 1 at Palmyra*
Oct. 8 vs. Mifflin County*
Oct. 15 at Lower Dauphin*
Oct. 22 vs. Bishop McDevitt*
Oct. 29 at Milton Hershey
Shippensburg
Class 5A | Mid-Penn Colonial
Last Year’s Record: 4-3
Aug. 27 at Hershey
Sept. 3 at Big Spring*
Sept. 10 vs. Dover
Sept. 17 at Susquehanna Township*
Sept. 24 vs. Waynesboro*
Oct. 1 at Mechanicsburg*
Oct. 8 vs. Northern*
Oct. 15 at West Perry*
Oct. 22 vs. East Pennsboro
Oct. 29 vs. Greencastle-Antrim*
Trinity
Class 2A | Mid-Penn Capital
Last Year’s Record: 0-7
Aug. 27 vs. Delone Catholic
Sept. 3 vs. York Catholic
Sept. 10 at Upper Dauphin
Sept. 17 vs. Halifax
Sept. 24 at Newport
Oct. 1 at Boiling Springs*
Oct. 8 vs. Steelton-Highspire*