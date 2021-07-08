 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HS Football: A look at the 2021 regular-season schedules for Midstate teams
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story
HS Football

HS Football: A look at the 2021 regular-season schedules for Midstate teams

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

After navigating an abbreviated season in the midst of a pandemic in 2020, local high school football teams are scheduled to kick off a full 2021 campaign on Aug. 27, or 50 days from Thursday. Following is a first look at each team’s regular-season schedule. All games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. *denotes a division game.

Big Spring

Class 4A | Mid-Penn Capital

Last Year’s Record: 5-3

Aug. 27 vs. West Perry

Sept. 3 vs. Shippensburg

Sept. 10 at Halifax

Sept. 17 vs. Susquenita

Sept. 24 at James Buchanan*

Oct. 1 at Camp Hill*

Oct. 8 vs. Boiling Springs*

Oct. 15 at Trinity

Oct. 22 vs. Steelton-Highspire*

Oct. 29 at Middletown*

Boiling Springs

Class 3A | Mid-Penn Capital

Last Year’s Record: 4-2

Aug. 27 vs. Littlestown

Sept. 3 vs. Bermudian Springs

Sept. 10 at James Buchanan

Sept. 17 vs. Line Mountain

Sept. 24 at Susquenita

Oct. 1 vs. Trinity*

Oct. 8 at Big Spring*

Oct. 15 vs. Middletown*

Oct. 22 vs. Camp Hill*

Oct. 30 at Steelton-Highspire* (Saturday, 1 p.m.)

Camp Hill

Class 2A | Mid-Penn Capital

Last Year’s Record: 3-3

Aug. 27 vs. Fairfield

Sept. 3 vs. Biglerville

Sept. 10 at Susquenita

Sept. 17 vs. Upper Dauphin

Sept. 24 at Line Mountain

Oct. 1 vs. Big Spring*

Oct. 9 at Middletown (Saturday, 2 p.m.)*

Oct. 15 vs. Steelton-Highspire*

Oct. 22 at Boiling Springs*

Oct. 29 vs. Trinity*

Carlisle

Class 6A | Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Last Year’s Record: 3-3

Aug. 27 at Mechanicsburg

Sept. 3 vs. Hershey

Sept. 10 vs. Cedar Crest

Sept. 17 vs. Cumberland Valley*

Sept. 25 at Harrisburg* (Saturday, 1 p.m.)

Oct. 1 vs. Chambersburg*

Oct. 8 at Central Dauphin*

Oct. 15 at State College*

Oct. 22 vs. Altoona*

Oct. 29 at Central Dauphin East*

Cedar Cliff

Class 5A | Mid-Penn Keystone

Last Year’s Record: 4-4

Aug. 27 at Red Lion

Sept. 2 vs. Cocalico (Thursday)

Sept. 10 at Central Dauphin East

Sept. 17 vs. Red Land*

Sept. 24 at Lower Dauphin*

Oct. 1 vs. Hershey*

Oct. 8 at Bishop McDevitt*

Oct. 15 vs. Palmyra*

Oct. 22 at Milton Hershey

Oct. 29 vs. Mifflin County*

Cumberland Valley

Class 6A | Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Last Year’s Record: 3-6

Aug. 27 at Manheim Central 

Sept. 3 vs. Central York

Sept. 10 vs. Spring-Ford

Sept. 17 at Carlisle*

Sept. 24 vs. Altoona*

Oct. 1 at Central Dauphin East*

Oct. 8 vs. State College*

Oct. 15 vs. Harrisburg*

Oct. 22 at Chambersburg*

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Oct. 29 vs. Central Dauphin*

East Pennsboro

Class 4A | Mid-Penn Colonial

Last Year’s Record: 3-4

Aug. 27 at York Suburban

Sept. 3 vs. New Oxford

Sept. 10 at Milton Hershey

Sept. 17 vs. Greencastle-Antrim*

Sept. 24 at Northern*

Oct. 1 vs. Susquehanna Township*

Oct. 8 at West Perry*

Oct. 15 vs. Waynesboro*

Oct. 22 at Shippensburg*

Oct. 29 vs. Mechanicsburg*

Mechanicsburg

Class 5A | Mid-Penn Colonial

Last Year’s Record: 9-1

Aug. 27 vs. Carlisle

Sept. 3 vs. Elizabethtown

Sept. 10 at Red Land

Sept. 17 vs. Northern*

Sept. 24 at West Perry*

Oct. 1 vs. Shippensburg*

Oct. 8 at Greencastle-Antrim*

Oct. 15 vs. Susquehanna Township*

Oct. 22 at Waynesboro*

Oct. 29 at East Pennsboro*

Northern

Class 4A | Mid-Penn Colonial

Last Year’s Record: 5-4

Aug. 27 at Red Land

Sept. 3 at Dover

Sept. 10 vs. Spring Grove

Sept. 17 at Mechanicsburg*

Sept. 24 vs. East Pennsboro

Oct. 1 vs. West Perry*

Oct. 8 at Shippensburg*

Oct. 15 vs. Greencastle-Antrim*

Oct. 22 at Susquehanna Township*

Oct. 29 vs. Waynesboro*

Red Land

Class 5A | Mid-Penn Keystone

Last Year’s Record: 3-4

Aug. 27 vs. Northern

Sept. 3 at Northeastern

Sept. 10 vs. Mechanicsburg

Sept. 17 at Cedar Cliff*

Sept. 24 vs. Hershey*

Oct. 1 at Palmyra*

Oct. 8 vs. Mifflin County*

Oct. 15 at Lower Dauphin*

Oct. 22 vs. Bishop McDevitt*

Oct. 29 at Milton Hershey

Shippensburg

Class 5A | Mid-Penn Colonial

Last Year’s Record: 4-3

Aug. 27 at Hershey

Sept. 3 at Big Spring*

Sept. 10 vs. Dover

Sept. 17 at Susquehanna Township*

Sept. 24 vs. Waynesboro*

Oct. 1 at Mechanicsburg*

Oct. 8 vs. Northern*

Oct. 15 at West Perry*

Oct. 22 vs. East Pennsboro

Oct. 29 vs. Greencastle-Antrim*

Trinity

Class 2A | Mid-Penn Capital

Last Year’s Record: 0-7

Aug. 27 vs. Delone Catholic

Sept. 3 vs. York Catholic

Sept. 10 at Upper Dauphin

Sept. 17 vs. Halifax

Sept. 24 at Newport

Oct. 1 at Boiling Springs*

Oct. 8 vs. Steelton-Highspire*

Oct. 15 vs. Big Spring*

Oct. 22 at Middletown*

Oct. 29 at Camp Hill*

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Chris Paul winning NBA Finals MVP?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News