HS Football: 6 local teams qualify for 2021 District 3 playoffs

The District 3 football playoffs are knocking on the door.

With the 2021 regular season concluding Saturday, the district postseason is slated to open Friday with first-round action.

Across the six District 3 classifications, with the district power rankings set in stone, six Sentinel-area teams have earned a spot in the district postseason. The official playoff brackets are expected to be finalized and announced following the District 3 meeting Monday.

Here’s a look at the Sentinel-area teams that will be vying for a district championship in their respective classification.

For the official list of power rankings, click here.

Class 6A

Schedule: Quarterfinals, Friday; Semifinals, Nov. 12; Championship, Nov. 19.

Number of teams that qualified: 8

Local teams: No. 7 Carlisle.

Notes: The Herd secured their first district postseason berth since 2015 Friday night with a 28-20 upset of Central Dauphin East. Carlisle’s projected to face Mid-Penn Commonwealth foe and No. 2-ranked Harrisburg Friday or Saturday. The Cougars toppled the Herd earlier in the season with a 34-14 decision. Carlisle has limited opponents to 20 points or less in four of their last five games.

Class 5A

Schedule: First Round, Friday; Quarterfinals, Nov. 12; Semifinals, Nov. 19; Championship, Nov. 26.

Number of teams that qualified: 14

Local teams: No. 3 Shippensburg; No. 6 Cedar Cliff.

Notes: Head coach Eric Foust’s crew produced its second perfect regular season in the last three years with a 27-6 win over Greencastle-Antrim Thursday night. After Manheim Central leapfrogged the Greyhounds for the No. 2 spot in the 5A bracket, Shippensburg is set up for a battle against No. 14 New Oxford Friday at Memorial Park … the Colts also bode home-field advantage entering Friday’s district contest, as they’re set to host No. 11 Lower Dauphin at West Shore Stadium. Cedar Cliff solidified its No. 6 seeding with a 35-0 blanking of Mifflin County Friday night.

Class 4A

Schedule: First Round, Friday; Quarterfinals, Nov. 12; Semifinals, Nov. 19; Championship, Nov. 26.

Number of teams that qualified: 10

Local teams: No. 8 Northern; No. 10 Big Spring.

Notes: Waynesboro eked out a 6-0 win over Northern in a rain-ridden game Friday night, but the Polar Bears enter the district postseason hosting No. 9 Octorara. Across six of its nine regular-season contests, the Northern defense stymied opposing offenses, permitting 14 points or less … the Bulldogs enter the 2021 district bow having cemented just their second postseason berth in program history and are set to make the long trek to Berks County Friday to square off against No. 7 Conrad Weiser. Points haven’t come at a premium for the Big Spring offense this fall as its notched six 40-plus point games, including a trio of 60-plus point wins.

Class 3A

Schedule: Quarterfinals, Friday; Semifinals, Nov. 12; Championship, Nov. 19.

Number of teams that qualified: 8

Local teams: No. 2 Boiling Springs.

Notes: After securing the Capital Division crown Saturday with a 29-28 win over reigning Class A state champion Steelton-Highspire, the Bubblers enter their district playoff bout primed to host No. 7 Lancaster Catholic. Similar to their “Spring” foe, the Bubblers piled up the points this fall, scoring 40 or more points in six regular-season games.

Class 2A

Schedule: Semifinals, Nov. 5; Championship, Nov. 12.

Number of teams that qualified: 4

Local teams: none

Notes: York Catholic holds the No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs. Camp Hill and Trinity finished its 2021 campaigns with 4-6 and 3-6 records, respectively.

Class A

Schedule: Championship, Nov. 12.

Local teams: none

Notes: Steel-High aims to defend its state title against No. 2 Delone Catholic.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.