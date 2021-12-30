HS Football: 4 local players receive 2021 Pennsylvania Football News Coaches All-State recognition

Four additional Sentinel-area football players garnered postseason hardware Thursday morning in the 2021 Pennsylvania Football News Coaches all-state selections.

In Class 5A, Cedar Cliff's Trenten Smith earned honors as a first team wide receiver while Red Land's Parker Lawler, a day removed from being tabbed a Pennsylvania Football Writers' all-state honoree as a defensive athlete, was named a second team selection in the kick/punt returner category.

Class 4A saw two local athletes recognized as well, including Big Spring middle linebacker Connor Black and East Pennsboro punter Dakota Campbell. Both cemented their spots on the second team.

Smith paced the Colts with 947 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 59 receptions this season. He was also active in the run game, totaling 263 yards. At defensive back, he notched 29 tackles, three pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Lawler was an all-around force for the Patriots, specializing in the run, receiving and special teams departments. He kicked up grass for 519 stripes on the ground and tallied a combined 13 scores. On defense, at safety, he piled up 47 sticks across eight games.

Black was the linchpin of the Bulldog defense, swarming in on 138 stops (84 solo), 13.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble. He was a threat at tight end as well, where he hauled in 23 catches for 412 yards and seven scores.

Similar to Lawler, Campbell was the Panthers' utility man, making his presence felt in all facets of the game. On offense, he powered his way to 224 yards on the ground and snatched four balls for 36 stripes in the receiving department. Defensively, he notched 45 tackles (34 solo), seven pass breakups, three interceptions and one sack. He averaged 36.1 yards per punt on 35 attempts.

