HS Football: 3 local players, Boiling Springs' HC Brad Zell named to 2022 PSFCA East-West All-Star Game rosters

Three local players and Boiling Springs' head coach Brad Zell were named to the 2022 Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game rosters Thursday morning.

Zell will serve as an assistant coach for the East team in the Small School game. Boiling Springs' Carson Garvey was also named to the East roster, where he'll hold safety duties.

On the Big School West roster, Shippensburg's Anthony Smith and Cedar Cliff's Claude Godineaux locked up spots on the team. Smith will play defensive end and Godineaux will slot in beside Smith at defensive tackle.

The East-West games are scheduled for Sunday March 29 at Bishop McDevitt's Rocco Ortenzio Stadium. The Big School game will take place at noon and the Small School contest will follow at 5 p.m.

