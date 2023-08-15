INSIDE THE HUDDLE

Coach: Bob Boden (10th season)

Classification: 3A

Division: Mid-Penn Capital

2022 season: 11-2

Postseason: Lost to Wyomissing in district championship game

Returning Leaders

Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD

Marcus Quaker 132-206, 2,021, 22

Running: Att-Yards, Avg., TD

Marcus Quaker 139-1,240, 8.9, 23

Brad Hockenberry 32-225, 7, 4

Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD

Ian Goodling 71-1,239, 17.5, 14

Bryce Smith, 7-72, 10.3, 0

Key returners: Marcus Quaker, sr., QB; Ian Goodling, sr., WR-DB-K; Bryce Smith, sr., WR-DB; Caleb Gutshall, sr., OL-DL; Brad Hockenberry, jr., FB-LB; Quade Boden, jr., OL-DL-LS.

Key losses: Trent Herrera, Josh Trostle, Derek Snook, Dylan Gutshall, Jon Dilissio, Holden Bassett, Hunter Poticher.

Newcomers to watch: Connor Fleisher, sr., OL-LB; Foster Meek, jr., OL-DL; Cayden Sturgeon, so., TE-DL.

Outlook: West Perry rocked its competition in 2022 on a run to the District 3 championship for the second time in program history. The Mustangs look to retain the momentum this fall despite losing key players on the offensive and defensive lines. The return of their dual-threat quarterback and all-state wide receiver will help, but is it enough to navigate a merciless Mid-Penn Capital?

5 THINGS TO KNOW

1. Making history

According to West Perry Football Stats, the 2022 Mustangs were the first Perry County team to win multiple playoff games in the same year and the third with at least 11 wins in a season. On top of that, West Perry scored the county's second-most single-season points (530) and was the seventh team to start its season with nine straight wins.

“One of our goals is definitely do better than last year and hopefully get a district title,” senior Bryce Smith said. "We've got a lot of rivalries this year and a lot of really good teams. We have a huge target on our back now coming from last year.”

2. A “Spark” under center

Starting quarterback Marcus Quaker is nicknamed “Spark,” and he provides one for the West Perry offense. The signal caller’s junior campaign included 2,031 passing yards (a single-season program record), 1,240 yards on the ground and 45 total touchdowns (23 rushing, 22 passing).

“It's really nice being able to go to bed at night and sleep because you (still) have your quarterback who threw for 2,000 yards and ran for 1,000,” head coach Bob Boden said.

3. An opening statement

West Perry made its Capital Division debut last year after Gettysburg’s entry into the Mid-Penn Colonial. The Mustangs made quite the first impression, forging a 4-1 league record, with its only setback coming against eventual PIAA Class A champion Steel-High. Each of West Perry’s 11 victories last season were decided by double digits, outscoring its opponents 489-145 in the winning efforts.

4. It’s so Goodling

While his quarterback was having a storied season, then-junior Ian Goodling was writing another chapter in West Perry’s 2022 record-setting campaign. Goodling, who broke the Mustangs’ single-season record for receiving yards, racked up 1,239 yards and 14 touchdowns on 71 receptions. The all-state selection also led West Perry in tackles (76) and interceptions (five), and converted 65 of 67 extra points and 7 of 10 field goals as a kicker.

5. Moving pieces

Boden said there will be some missing pieces to last year’s winning puzzle. The main concern lies on the defensive front where the Mustangs have to replace three starters.

“They were pretty stout,” Boden said. “We didn't give up a lot of rushing yards last year. So we have to find some pieces to slide in there and fill in and take that over.”

Reserves from last year’s team and incoming underclassmen will have to answer the bell. Boden said senior Connor Fleischer, junior Foster Meek and sophomore Cayden Sturgeon could see significant time on both sides of the trenches.

“A ton of our agiles are coming back, and that's huge for us,” Smith said. “We're missing a good bit of bigger linemen, but we're working our way through it. We definitely got some talent on our hands, and we're just going to work with what we have.”

WEST PERRY 2023 SCHEDULE

*denotes a division game

Aug. 25 vs. Susquenita

Sept. 1 at Newport

Sept. 8 vs. Juniata

Sept. 15 at Trinity*

Sept. 22 at James Buchanan

Sept. 29 vs. Boiling Springs*

Oct. 6 at Big Spring*

Oct. 13 vs. Middletown*

Oct. 20 at Camp Hill*

Oct. 27 vs. Steelton-Highspire*

THEY SAID IT

Quaker on the Mustangs’ brotherhood: “We've been playing with the kids that we grew up with since we were little kids. So taking that bond from 5 and 6 years old to now being a senior, I think it's important to transfer all the hard work that we've put in the past couple of years and in the last few months and just seeing what we can do with it.”

Goodling on last year’s historic run: “It's good representation for our area. We're a small school. Not many people know about us or favor us. So being able to make it to the big spotlight, it really throws some eyes on us, and it helps us out. It means a lot to us, honestly.”

Boden on West Perry’s work ethic: “We expect big things. We did such a great job last year making it to the district final, and our expectation is to get there again. But along with that expectation is the work ethic. You've got to work to get there. We just can't say we want to go there, and we're gonna be there. We have to work. So these guys have to commit.”

