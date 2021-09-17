High School Football: Week 4 score updates, live streams and live coverage

After some COVID-related schedule shuffling, Cumberland County's teams are set for Week 4 of the high school football season.
Of the seven games slated for Saturday, The Sentinel has reporters covering two of them: The Mid-Penn Commonwealth clash between rivals Cumberland Valley and Carlisle, and the intriguing late-addition non-league game between Boiling Springs and Mechanicsburg.
Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription).
Scores will be updated once the games begin.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
GAME OF THE WEEK
Carlisle 6, Cumberland Valley 0 (1st quarter)
Coverage from Christian Eby (@eby_spotts) | live stream
Some friendly competition: Best friends J.C. Smith, Josh Zipperer push each other to be better, bring new life to Carlisle football offense
Boiling Springs at Mechanicsburg
Coverage from Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff) | live stream
Susquenita at Big Spring
Greencastle-Antrim at East Pennsboro
Upper Dauphin at Camp Hill | live stream
Red Land at Cedar Cliff | live stream
Halifax at Trinity |