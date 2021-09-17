 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Football: Week 4 score updates, live streams and live coverage
0 Comments
alert top story

High School Football: Week 4 score updates, live streams and live coverage

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carlisle Football 19

The Carlisle football team takes the field before the start of their non-league game against Cedar Crest at Ken Millen Stadium Friday night.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

After some COVID-related schedule shuffling, Cumberland County's teams are set for Week 4 of the high school football season.

Of the seven games slated for Saturday, The Sentinel has reporters covering two of them: The Mid-Penn Commonwealth clash between rivals Cumberland Valley and Carlisle, and the intriguing late-addition non-league game between Boiling Springs and Mechanicsburg.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription).

Scores will be updated once the games begin.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

GAME OF THE WEEK

Carlisle 6, Cumberland Valley 0 (1st quarter)

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Coverage from Christian Eby (@eby_spotts) | live stream

Some friendly competition: Best friends J.C. Smith, Josh Zipperer push each other to be better, bring new life to Carlisle football offense
HS Football: Mechanicsburg vs. Boiling Springs added to Friday's slate

Boiling Springs at Mechanicsburg

Coverage from Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff) | live stream

Susquenita at Big Spring 

Greencastle-Antrim at East Pennsboro

Upper Dauphin at Camp Hill | live stream

Red Land at Cedar Cliff | live stream

Halifax at Trinity | 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News