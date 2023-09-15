Week 4 of the high school football season has brought cooler, calmer weather to the midstate and Mid-Penn Conference games to the slate.

The Sentinel has live coverage from the showdown between West Perry and Trinity as well as Big Spring's bout with Camp Hill at Siebert Park.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription).

Scores will be updated once the games begin at 7 p.m.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Mid-Penn Capital

West Perry 6, Trinity 0 (1st quarter) | live stream

Follow Christian Eby (@eby_sports)

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at CD East | live stream

Mid-Penn Colonial

Gettysburg at East Pennsboro | live stream*

Susquehanna Township at Mechanicsburg | live stream

Northern 3, Shippensburg 0 (2nd quarter) | live stream

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Steelton-Highspire | live stream*

Big Spring 13, Camp Hill 6 (1st quarter) | live stream*

Follow Tim Gross (@bytimgross)

SATURDAY'S GAME

Carlisle at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 34, Hershey 14

Milton Hershey 36, Red Land 20

