Week 4 of the high school football season has brought cooler, calmer weather to the midstate and Mid-Penn Conference games to the slate.
The Sentinel has live coverage from the showdown between West Perry and Trinity as well as Big Spring's bout with Camp Hill at Siebert Park.
Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription).
Scores will be updated once the games begin at 7 p.m.
GAME OF THE WEEK
Mid-Penn Capital
West Perry 6, Trinity 0 (1st quarter) | live stream
Follow Christian Eby (@eby_sports)
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley at CD East | live stream
Mid-Penn Colonial
Gettysburg at East Pennsboro | live stream*
Susquehanna Township at Mechanicsburg | live stream
Northern 3, Shippensburg 0 (2nd quarter) | live stream
Mid-Penn Capital
Boiling Springs at Steelton-Highspire | live stream*
Big Spring 13, Camp Hill 6 (1st quarter) | live stream*
Follow Tim Gross (@bytimgross)
SATURDAY'S GAME
Carlisle at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff 34, Hershey 14
Milton Hershey 36, Red Land 20
