Week 4 of the high school football season brought cooler, calmer weather to the Midstate, but it contrasted the tense, dramatic moments that the first division games for Mid-Penn football teams provided.
In The Sentinel's game of the week, West Perry made a stand to hold off Trinity for a thrilling finish.
Elsewhere, Cumberland Valley earned it's first win of the season after taking CD East to overtime. Camp Hill and Big Spring also needed bonus action to determine a winner, and East Pennsboro's Keith Oates III threw five touchdown passes to help the Panthers earn a win in the program's 1,000th game.
Following is the list of the final scores of Friday's games with links to The Sentinel's coverage.
GAME OF THE WEEK
Mid-Penn Capital
West Perry 19
Trinity 16
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley 31, CD East 24 (OT)
Mid-Penn Colonial
East Pennsboro 42, Gettysburg 24
Mechanicsburg 14, Susquehanna Township 13
Shippensburg 12, Northern 6
Mid-Penn Capital
Big Spring 29, Camp Hill 28 (OT)
Steelton-Highspire 55, Boiling Springs 7
SATURDAY'S GAME
Carlisle at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff 34, Hershey 14
Milton Hershey 36, Red Land 20
OTHER MID-PENN SCORES
Commonwealth
Central Dauphin 35, Chambersburg 7
State College 49, Altoona 7
Keystone
Bishop McDevitt 68, Palmyra 7 (Thursday)
Lower Dauphin 20, Mifflin County 14 (Thursday)
Colonial
Greencastle-Antrim 17, Waynesboro 14
Liberty
Halifax 43, James Buchanan 6
Juniata 33, Newport 6
Upper Dauphin 44, Susquenita 27
MORE COVERAGE FROM THE SENTINEL
This week's shout-outs go to a pair of West Shore goalkeepers and a prolific soccer goal scorer.
After 79 minutes that featured back-and-forth scoring, physical play and emotional swings, a freshman wrote the ending to the latest chapter of the crosstown rivalry between Camp Hill and Trinity.
After an 0-1-1 start, Northern picked up four straight victories and garnered early momentum in the Mid-Penn Colonial Division race. That and more from the local boys soccer scene.
Mechanicsburg and Boiling Springs bounced back from early losses while Northern and Trinity remained unbeaten through the escalation of Mid-Penn girls soccer division races.
With the ability to flip the field and capitalize on transition, Mechanicsburg shut out Red Land 3-0 Tuesday in a Keystone clash at West Shore Stadium.
Between experience and the ability to adapt and overcome, Boiling Springs inched closer to its fifth straight Capital title Tuesday with a sweep of its home match at Mayapple Golf Club.
Cedar Cliff beat State College for the first time in program history, and Big Spring won its third straight match to highlight Monday's girls volleyball slate.
A three-goal surge in the second quarter was the difference, as Northern dispatched Boiling Springs 4-1 Monday, and handed the Bubblers their first loss since November 2021.
Here's a team-by-team guide to the 2023 cross country season for The Sentinel's coverage area.
The Eagles have four wins in four games this season – all of them against 2022 state qualifiers – including Monday's rivalry game with Central Dauphin
Here's the final look at Sentinel area athletes in the minor leagues and how they’ve performed through games played Sep. 4-10.
Two weeks into the regular season, East Pennsboro has won more games than it did in 2022. A look at what has powered the Panthers' strong start.