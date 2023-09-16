Week 4 of the high school football season brought cooler, calmer weather to the Midstate, but it contrasted the tense, dramatic moments that the first division games for Mid-Penn football teams provided.

In The Sentinel's game of the week, West Perry made a stand to hold off Trinity for a thrilling finish.

Elsewhere, Cumberland Valley earned it's first win of the season after taking CD East to overtime. Camp Hill and Big Spring also needed bonus action to determine a winner, and East Pennsboro's Keith Oates III threw five touchdown passes to help the Panthers earn a win in the program's 1,000th game.

Following is the list of the final scores of Friday's games with links to The Sentinel's coverage.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Mid-Penn Capital

West Perry 19

Trinity 16

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 31, CD East 24 (OT)

Mid-Penn Colonial

East Pennsboro 42, Gettysburg 24

Mechanicsburg 14, Susquehanna Township 13

Shippensburg 12, Northern 6

Mid-Penn Capital

Big Spring 29, Camp Hill 28 (OT)

Steelton-Highspire 55, Boiling Springs 7

SATURDAY'S GAME

Carlisle at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 34, Hershey 14

Milton Hershey 36, Red Land 20

OTHER MID-PENN SCORES

Commonwealth

Central Dauphin 35, Chambersburg 7

State College 49, Altoona 7

Keystone

Bishop McDevitt 68, Palmyra 7 (Thursday)

Lower Dauphin 20, Mifflin County 14 (Thursday)

Colonial

Greencastle-Antrim 17, Waynesboro 14

Liberty

Halifax 43, James Buchanan 6

Juniata 33, Newport 6

Upper Dauphin 44, Susquenita 27

