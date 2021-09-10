 Skip to main content
High School Football: Week 3 score updates, live streams and live coverage
Carlisle Mechanicsburg 3

Carlisle's Jeremiah Hargrove runs the kick off return for a gain of yards during the first quarter of their game against Mechanicsburg Friday night at John H. Frederick Field, Mechanicsburg.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The Colts defeated the Eagtles 33-27 in a nonleague game at West Shore Stadium Sept. 2

As the temperature drops and feelings of fall settle in, for now, across the Midstate, Cumberland County's football teams take the field for Week 3 action.

The Sentinel has reporters updating live from two games Friday: Carlisle's non-league contest against visiting Cedar Crest in a battle between 2-0 teams, and Cumberland Valley's clash against unbeaten Spring-Ford, as the Eagles look to find their footing after an 0-2 start. All games are set for a 7 p.m. start time.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription).

Scores will be updated once the games begin.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

GAME OF THE WEEK

Carlisle 28, Cedar Crest 0 (2nd quarter)

Coverage from Christian Eby (@eby_sports) | live stream*

Spring-Ford 3, Cumberland Valley 0 (2nd quarter)

Coverage from Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff) | live stream

Big Spring at Halifax

Boiling Springs at James Buchanan

Camp Hill at Susquenita

Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin East

Milton Hershey 13, East Pennsboro 7 (2nd quarter)

Red Land 7, Mechanicsburg 0 (1st quarter) | live stream

Spring Grove 13, Northern 0 (1st quarter)

Shippensburg 21, Dover 6 (1st quarter) | live stream

Trinity at Upper Dauphin | live stream

