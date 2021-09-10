High School Football: Week 3 score updates, live streams and live coverage

As the temperature drops and feelings of fall settle in, for now, across the Midstate, Cumberland County's football teams take the field for Week 3 action.

The Sentinel has reporters updating live from two games Friday: Carlisle's non-league contest against visiting Cedar Crest in a battle between 2-0 teams, and Cumberland Valley's clash against unbeaten Spring-Ford, as the Eagles look to find their footing after an 0-2 start. All games are set for a 7 p.m. start time.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription).

Scores will be updated once the games begin.

HS Football: Undefeated Carlisle and Cedar Crest highlight Week 3 slate After two commanding wins, Carlisle aims to extend its unbeaten start Friday against a Cedar Crest program that's also hot out of the gate.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

GAME OF THE WEEK

Carlisle 28, Cedar Crest 0 (2nd quarter)

Coverage from Christian Eby (@eby_sports) | live stream*

Spring-Ford 3, Cumberland Valley 0 (2nd quarter)