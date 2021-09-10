High School Football: Week 3 score updates, live streams and live coverage

As the temperature drops and feelings of fall settle in, for now, across the Midstate, Cumberland County's football teams take the field for Week 3 action.
The Sentinel has reporters updating live from two games Friday: Carlisle's non-league contest against visiting Cedar Crest in a battle between 2-0 teams, and Cumberland Valley's clash against unbeaten Spring-Ford, as the Eagles look to find their footing after an 0-2 start. All games are set for a 7 p.m. start time.
Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription).
Scores will be updated once the games begin.
After two commanding wins, Carlisle aims to extend its unbeaten start Friday against a Cedar Crest program that's also hot out of the gate.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
GAME OF THE WEEK
Carlisle 28, Cedar Crest 0 (2nd quarter)
Coverage from Christian Eby (@eby_sports) | live stream*
Spring-Ford 3, Cumberland Valley 0 (2nd quarter)
Coverage from Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff) | live stream
Big Spring at Halifax
Boiling Springs at James Buchanan
Camp Hill at Susquenita
Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin East
Milton Hershey 13, East Pennsboro 7 (2nd quarter)
Red Land 7, Mechanicsburg 0 (1st quarter) | live stream
Spring Grove 13, Northern 0 (1st quarter)
Shippensburg 21, Dover 6 (1st quarter) | live stream
Trinity at Upper Dauphin | live stream