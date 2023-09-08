Local high school football teams wrap up the bulk of the nonleague schedule with a slate of 12 games Friday night.

The Sentinel has coverage of Boiling Springs' trip to Gettysburg, the showdown between Trinity and Wyomissing and Carlisle's home opener against York.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available.

Scores will be updated once the games begin at 6 p.m.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Gettysburg 21, Boiling Springs 7 (2nd quarter, suspended)

Follow Christian Eby (@eby_sports)

Mechanicsburg 49, Red Land 23 (4th quarter) | live stream

West Perry 26, Juniata 21 (4th quarter) | live stream

Spring-Ford 63, Cumberland Valley 17 (4th quarter, suspended) | live stream

Follow Tim Gross (@bytimgross)

East Pennsboro 21, Milton Hershey 21 (3rd quarter) | live stream*

Cedar Cliff 43, McCaskey 0 (2nd quarter) | live stream*

Dover 14, Northern 0 (2nd quarter)

Spring Grove at Shippensburg | live stream*

Big Spring 33, Newport 0 (half) | live stream*

Upper Dauphin at Camp Hill | live stream*

Trinity 27, Wyomissing 14 (2nd quarter) | live stream

Follow Logan Moyer (@ByLoganMoyer)

William Penn at Carlisle, ppd. -> Monday, 7 p.m.

