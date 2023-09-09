Weather disrupted the slate of Week 3 high school football games scheduled for Friday.

The Sentinel's game of the week — Boiling Springs at Gettysburg — and Northern's clash with Dover were both suspended until Saturday, and Carlisle's home opener against York was postponed to Monday.

Despite the changes, the action on the field managed to deliver. Camp Hill, Cedar Cliff, East Pennsboro and West Perry all stayed undefeated. Wyomissing stormed back to defeat Trinity, and Mechanicsburg

Following is the list of the final scores of Friday's games with links to The Sentinel's coverage.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Gettysburg 21, Boiling Springs 7 (2nd quarter, suspended -> Saturday, 4 p.m.)

Mechanicsburg 49, Red Land 30

Spring-Ford 63, Cumberland Valley 17

West Perry 39, Juniata 21

East Pennsboro 34, Milton Hershey 28

Cedar Cliff 43, McCaskey 6

Wyomissing 35, Trinity 34

Dover 28, Northern 0 (3rd quarter, suspended -> Saturday, 10 a.m.)

Shippensburg 14, Spring Grove 6

Big Spring 47, Newport 0

Camp Hill 42, Upper Dauphin 20

York at Carlisle, ppd. -> Monday, 7 p.m.

