Weather disrupted the slate of Week 3 high school football games scheduled for Friday.
The Sentinel's game of the week — Boiling Springs at Gettysburg — and Northern's clash with Dover were both suspended until Saturday, and Carlisle's home opener against York was postponed to Monday.
Despite the changes, the action on the field managed to deliver. Camp Hill, Cedar Cliff, East Pennsboro and West Perry all stayed undefeated. Wyomissing stormed back to defeat Trinity, and Mechanicsburg
Following is the list of the final scores of Friday's games with links to The Sentinel's coverage.
GAME OF THE WEEK
Gettysburg 21, Boiling Springs 7 (2nd quarter, suspended -> Saturday, 4 p.m.)
Mechanicsburg 49, Red Land 30
Spring-Ford 63, Cumberland Valley 17
West Perry 39, Juniata 21
East Pennsboro 34, Milton Hershey 28
Cedar Cliff 43, McCaskey 6
Wyomissing 35, Trinity 34
Dover 28, Northern 0 (3rd quarter, suspended -> Saturday, 10 a.m.)
Shippensburg 14, Spring Grove 6
Big Spring 47, Newport 0
Camp Hill 42, Upper Dauphin 20
York at Carlisle, ppd. -> Monday, 7 p.m.
Moving into the second full week of field hockey, West Perry upheld its perfect record while Red Land authored milestone moments against Lower Dauphin.
Coming off its first loss of the season, Carlisle brought the energy Thursday and handed Red Land its first defeat in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth clash.
After a weather delay stopped play through seven holes, Mechanicsburg managed to sustain its momentum on its way to a Keystone sweep at Carlisle Barracks Golf Course.
Riding the momentum of a 7-0 service run from the second set, Cumberland Valley came together to rally against State College and collect a 3-1 win.
Scott Campbell, a retired art instructor at Big Spring and Camp Hill, produced oil pastels of holes from local golf courses and gifted each course their respective piece last week.
After a junior season that ended up one place shy of a PIAA medal, Andrew Hampton wants to take the next step as a senior leader for Cumberland Valley.
Freshmen Lexi Hunter and Marissa Muza accounted for three of Cumberland Valley's five goals, as the Eagles defeated Carlisle 5-1 Tuesday.
Mechanicsburg grad Hayden Seig was promoted to the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels Friday, and spun two scoreless outings last week.
After her debut cross country season ended just shy of the state championships, East Pennsboro senior Jessalyn Welsh is ready for one more run with the Panthers.
In their third game in less than three days, the Lions rallied around a teammate and posted 10 goals in the championship game of the Bulldog Bash tournament.