High School Football: Week 2 score updates, live streams and live coverage
High School Football: Week 2 score updates, live streams and live coverage

Cedar Cliff 7

Cedar Cliff's Jontae Morris, center, looks for an open lane during the second quarter of their game against Cocalico Thursday night at Cedar Cliff High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

After a soggy, but thrilling, start to the high school football season last week, Cumberland County teams return to the gridiron for a slate of Week 2 games set to kick off Friday evening at 7.

Cedar Cliff opened the Week 2 action a day early, defeating Cocalico 33-27 at West Shore Stadium on a last-minute touchdown toss from Ethan Dorrell to KC Robinson.

The Sentinel has reporters updating live from three of Friday's games: The Little Brown Jug Game featuring Shippensburg at Big Spring, Bermudian Springs at Boiling Springs and Elizabethtown at Mechanicsburg.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription).

HS Football: Big Spring, Shippensburg's battle for the little brown jug returns

Scores will be updated once the games begin.

THURSDAY'S GAME

Cedar Cliff 33, Cocalico 27 (final - game story | photo gallery)

FRIDAY'S GAMES

GAME OF THE WEEK

Shippensburg 14, Big Spring 7 (2nd quarter)

• Coverage from Christian Eby (@eby_sports) | live stream

Boiling Springs 14, Bermudian Springs 0 (1st quarter)

• Follow Brett Keener (@brett_keener) | live stream

Elizabethtown 7, Mechanicsburg 0 (1st quarter)

• Follow Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff) | live stream

Camp Hill 8, Biglerville 0 | live stream* (1st quarter)

Carlisle 7, Hershey 0 (1st quarter)

Central York 0, Cumberland Valley 0 (2nd quarter)

New Oxford 7, East Pennsboro 0 (2nd quarter)

Northern 7, Dover 0 (2nd quarter)

Red Land 0, Northeastern 0 (2nd quarter)

York Catholic at Trinity — CANCELLED

