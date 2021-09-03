High School Football: Week 2 score updates, live streams and live coverage

After a soggy, but thrilling, start to the high school football season last week, Cumberland County teams return to the gridiron for a slate of Week 2 games set to kick off Friday evening at 7.

Cedar Cliff opened the Week 2 action a day early, defeating Cocalico 33-27 at West Shore Stadium on a last-minute touchdown toss from Ethan Dorrell to KC Robinson.

The Sentinel has reporters updating live from three of Friday's games: The Little Brown Jug Game featuring Shippensburg at Big Spring, Bermudian Springs at Boiling Springs and Elizabethtown at Mechanicsburg.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription).

Scores will be updated once the games begin.

THURSDAY'S GAME