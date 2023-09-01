The high school football season rolls into September with a slate of 10 games featuring area teams. Here are live-stream links and live score updates.

The Sentinel has live coverage of the Little Brown Jug clash between Big Spring and Shippensburg in Newville as as well as Trinity's test against Staten Island's Moore Catholic.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription).

Scores will be updated once the games begin at 7 p.m.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Shippensburg 0, Big Spring 0 (2nd quarter) | live stream

Follow Christian Eby (@eby_sports)

Cedar Cliff 27, Mechanicsburg 9 (final - Thursday)

Carlisle at Governor Mifflin

Central York at Cumberland Valley | live stream

Red Land at Northeastern

East Pennsboro at Palmyra

Chambersburg 23, Northern 0 (1st quarter) | live stream

Bermudian Springs at Boiling Springs

York Catholic at Camp Hill | live stream*

Trinity 17, Moore Catholic 0 (2nd quarter) | live stream*

Follow Tim Gross (@bytimgross)

West Perry 14, Newport 0 (1st quarter)

MORE COVERAGE FROM THE SENTINEL

Taking flight: Freshman Pragnya Joshi helps fuel strong start for Cumberland Valley girls tennis Sophomore Riya Srinivas and freshman Pragnya Joshi have formed a formidable one-two punch at the top of the lineup for an undefeated Cumberland Valley girls tennis team.

Darian Crim brings 'track speed,' high-level club experience to Carlisle boys soccer team A breakout track and field season for Darian Crim changed his high school career, and it changed the complexion of the Carlisle boys soccer team heading into the fall.

Field Hockey Notes: A hot start for Northern, a 1st win in Carlisle and more From hot starts, to comeback victories and first career wins, here's a recap of the first three days of the 2023 high school field hockey season.

East Penn's Andrew Namatka charges to chocolate with second-place finish in season opener A second-place finish by Andrew Namatka highlighted local efforts at the Run for Chocolate. East Pennsboro's Jessalyn Welsh, Big Spring's Blake Wenger and Northern's Cadence Chizmar also went top 10.

Samantha Webber brings college approach in second year with Big Spring girls volleyball After three seasons together at Shippensburg University, second-year skipper Samantha Webber and assistant Emily Hangen introduced a college approach at Big Spring with summer workouts and open gyms.

Taelyn Townsend brings 'instant energy' to determined Northern girls soccer team A season of high expectations for the Northern girls soccer team opened with a win over Mechanicsburg and a second-half spark from a sophomore.

Travis Miller sets tone for Mechanicsburg boys soccer with hat trick in season opener A motivated Mechanicsburg boys soccer team lost last year's top scorer to graduation but got a season-opening spark from senior captain Travis Miller in a win over Northern.

Man of many hats: Camp Hill AD Jake June steps in as Lions' head girls soccer coach Jake June gave up coaching to become Camp Hill's athletic director. When the girls soccer program needed a coach, he stepped in to help the champion Lions maintain their momentum.

Jordan Byers breaks West Perry field hockey's all-time points record in 40th Perry County Tournament Jordan Byers broke the all-time points record in West Perry field hockey history Saturday, as the Mustangs defeated Susquenita and Newport to claim the 40th Perry County Tournament title.