High School Football: Week 2 final scores, coverage recap

Boiling Springs 35, Bermudian Springs 0 (final - game story)
Mechanicsburg 14, Elizabethtown 7 (final, OT - game story)
Camp Hill 38, Biglerville 0 (final)
Carlisle 49, Hershey 0 (final)
Central York 21, Cumberland Valley 3 (final)
New Oxford 21, East Pennsboro 0 (final)
Northern 31, Dover 0 (final)
Northeastern 16, Red Land 14 (final)
York Catholic at Trinity — CANCELLED
Photos: Cocalico at Cedar Cliff High School football
