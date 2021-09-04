 Skip to main content
High School Football: Week 2 final scores, coverage recap
alert top story

High School Football: Week 2 final scores, coverage recap

Cedar Cliff 7

Cedar Cliff's Jontae Morris, center, looks for an open lane during the second quarter of their game against Cocalico Thursday night at Cedar Cliff High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

After a soggy, but thrilling, start to the high school football season last week, Cumberland County teams returned to the gridiron for a slate of Week 2 games.

Cedar Cliff opened the Week 2 action a day early, defeating Cocalico 33-27 at West Shore Stadium on a last-minute touchdown toss from Ethan Dorrell to KC Robinson.

Following is the list of final scores with links to The Sentinel's coverage.

HS Football: Big Spring, Shippensburg's battle for the little brown jug returns

Scores will be updated once the games begin.

THURSDAY'S GAME

Cedar Cliff 33, Cocalico 27 (final - game story | photo gallery)

FRIDAY'S GAMES

GAME OF THE WEEK

Shippensburg 34, Big Spring 14 (final - game story)

Boiling Springs 35, Bermudian Springs 0 (final - game story)

Mechanicsburg 14, Elizabethtown 7 (final, OT - game story)

Camp Hill 38, Biglerville 0 (final)

Carlisle 49, Hershey 0 (final)

Central York 21, Cumberland Valley 3 (final)

New Oxford 21, East Pennsboro 0 (final)

Northern 31, Dover 0 (final)

Northeastern 16, Red Land 14 (final)

York Catholic at Trinity — CANCELLED

