The high school football season rolled into September with a slate of 10 games featuring area teams.

In The Sentinel's game of the week, Big Spring topped Shippensburg and hoisted the Little Brown Jug for the first time since 2010. Elsewhere, Trinity defeated Moore Catholic from Staten Island, joining Cedar Cliff, West Perry, East Pennsboro and Camp Hill with a perfect 2-0 record.

Following is the list of the final scores of Friday's games with links to The Sentinel's coverage.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Big Spring 21, Shippensburg 7

Governor Mifflin 28, Carlisle 21

Central York 14, Cumberland Valley 0

Cedar Cliff 27, Mechanicsburg 9 (Thursday)

Red Land 23, Northeastern 21

East Pennsboro 28, Palmyra 14

Boiling Springs 21, Bermudian Springs 14

Trinity 37, Moore Catholic 16

Chambersburg 51, Northern 7

Camp Hill 50, York Catholic 7

West Perry 41, Newport 7

MORE COVERAGE FROM THE SENTINEL

Taking flight: Freshman Pragnya Joshi helps fuel strong start for Cumberland Valley girls tennis Sophomore Riya Srinivas and freshman Pragnya Joshi have formed a formidable one-two punch at the top of the lineup for an undefeated Cumberland Valley girls tennis team.

Darian Crim brings 'track speed,' high-level club experience to Carlisle boys soccer team A breakout track and field season for Darian Crim changed his high school career, and it changed the complexion of the Carlisle boys soccer team heading into the fall.

Field Hockey Notes: A hot start for Northern, a 1st win in Carlisle and more From hot starts, to comeback victories and first career wins, here's a recap of the first three days of the 2023 high school field hockey season.

East Penn's Andrew Namatka charges to chocolate with second-place finish in season opener A second-place finish by Andrew Namatka highlighted local efforts at the Run for Chocolate. East Pennsboro's Jessalyn Welsh, Big Spring's Blake Wenger and Northern's Cadence Chizmar also went top 10.

Samantha Webber brings college approach in second year with Big Spring girls volleyball After three seasons together at Shippensburg University, second-year skipper Samantha Webber and assistant Emily Hangen introduced a college approach at Big Spring with summer workouts and open gyms.

Taelyn Townsend brings 'instant energy' to determined Northern girls soccer team A season of high expectations for the Northern girls soccer team opened with a win over Mechanicsburg and a second-half spark from a sophomore.

Travis Miller sets tone for Mechanicsburg boys soccer with hat trick in season opener A motivated Mechanicsburg boys soccer team lost last year's top scorer to graduation but got a season-opening spark from senior captain Travis Miller in a win over Northern.

Man of many hats: Camp Hill AD Jake June steps in as Lions' head girls soccer coach Jake June gave up coaching to become Camp Hill's athletic director. When the girls soccer program needed a coach, he stepped in to help the champion Lions maintain their momentum.

Jordan Byers breaks West Perry field hockey's all-time points record in 40th Perry County Tournament Jordan Byers broke the all-time points record in West Perry field hockey history Saturday, as the Mustangs defeated Susquenita and Newport to claim the 40th Perry County Tournament title.