The high school football season rolled into September with a slate of 10 games featuring area teams.
In The Sentinel's game of the week, Big Spring topped Shippensburg and hoisted the Little Brown Jug for the first time since 2010. Elsewhere, Trinity defeated Moore Catholic from Staten Island, joining Cedar Cliff, West Perry, East Pennsboro and Camp Hill with a perfect 2-0 record.
Following is the list of the final scores of Friday's games with links to The Sentinel's coverage.
GAME OF THE WEEK
Big Spring 21, Shippensburg 7
Governor Mifflin 28, Carlisle 21
Central York 14, Cumberland Valley 0
Cedar Cliff 27, Mechanicsburg 9 (Thursday)
Red Land 23, Northeastern 21
East Pennsboro 28, Palmyra 14
Boiling Springs 21, Bermudian Springs 14
Trinity 37, Moore Catholic 16
Chambersburg 51, Northern 7
Camp Hill 50, York Catholic 7
West Perry 41, Newport 7
MORE COVERAGE FROM THE SENTINEL
Sophomore Riya Srinivas and freshman Pragnya Joshi have formed a formidable one-two punch at the top of the lineup for an undefeated Cumberland Valley girls tennis team.
A breakout track and field season for Darian Crim changed his high school career, and it changed the complexion of the Carlisle boys soccer team heading into the fall.
It's been a busy week in local girls soccer with milestones, rematches and packed schedules. Here's a look at some of the highlights.
From hot starts, to comeback victories and first career wins, here's a recap of the first three days of the 2023 high school field hockey season.
A second-place finish by Andrew Namatka highlighted local efforts at the Run for Chocolate. East Pennsboro's Jessalyn Welsh, Big Spring's Blake Wenger and Northern's Cadence Chizmar also went top 10.
After three seasons together at Shippensburg University, second-year skipper Samantha Webber and assistant Emily Hangen introduced a college approach at Big Spring with summer workouts and open gyms.
Staging comebacks in the second, third and fifth sets, Carlisle rallied to defeat Big Spring 3-2 Monday in the teams' season opener.
A season of high expectations for the Northern girls soccer team opened with a win over Mechanicsburg and a second-half spark from a sophomore.
A motivated Mechanicsburg boys soccer team lost last year's top scorer to graduation but got a season-opening spark from senior captain Travis Miller in a win over Northern.
Jake June gave up coaching to become Camp Hill's athletic director. When the girls soccer program needed a coach, he stepped in to help the champion Lions maintain their momentum.
Jordan Byers breaks West Perry field hockey's all-time points record in 40th Perry County Tournament
Jordan Byers broke the all-time points record in West Perry field hockey history Saturday, as the Mustangs defeated Susquenita and Newport to claim the 40th Perry County Tournament title.