Here are the Sentinel-area offensive statistical leaders for Week 1 of the 2023 high school football season.
PASSING Eli Reider, jr., Mechanicsburg: 25-39, 301 yards, 3 TD Drew Branstetter, jr., Camp Hill: 15-27, 265 yards, TD Keith Oates III, sr., East Pennsboro: 12-23, 222 yards, 2 TD, INT Caleb Wray, sr., Trinity: 3-6, 199 yards, 3 TD Lucas Smith, sr., Carlisle: 5-13, 144 yards, TD RUSHING Messiah Mickens, so., Trinity: 11 rushes, 181 yards, 2 TD
Cole Bartram, sr., Northern: 29 rushes, 164 yards, TD Connor Green, sr., Big Spring: 17 rushes, 140 yards, 2 TD Erik Schriver, sr., Cedar Cliff: 21 rushes, 136 yards, 3 TD Marcus Quaker, sr., West Perry: 10 rushes, 123 yards, TD Brad Hockenberry, jr., West Perry: 9 rushes, 98 yards, 2 TD Caleb Gutshall, sr., West Perry: 14 rushes, 89 yards, 3 TD Grant Hall, jr., Big Spring: 10 rushes, 80 yards RECEIVING Carson Swartz, sr., Carlisle: 4 receptions, 134 yards, TD Trey Good, sr., East Pennsboro: 4 receptions, 103 yards Ishmael Palmer, so., Trinity: 1 reception, 88 yards, TD Noah Doi, jr., Camp Hill: 2 receptions, 84 yards, TD Drake Dawson, so., Mechanicsburg: 5 receptions, 81 yards, TD Kaden Shope, sr., Shippensburg: 2 receptions, 73 yards, TD
Photos: Carlisle opens 2023 football season with win over rival Mechanicsburg
Mechanicsburg's Drake Dawson, center, finds room to run around Carlisle's Xavier Campbell, left, and Carson Swartz, right, during the first quarter of their non-league season opener game on Friday evening at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg takes the field before the start of their season opener game against Carlisle at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle takes the field before the start of their season opener game against Mechanicsburg at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg takes the field before the start of their non-league season opener game against Carlisle at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle takes the field before the start of their non-league season opener game against Mechanicsburg at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg and Carlisle shake hands before the start of their non-league season opener game on Friday evening at Mechanicsburg Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Chanse Bonner, center, picks up a short gain of yards during the first quarter of their non-league season opener game against Mechanicsburg on Friday evening at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Marquise Miller, center, picks up a short gain of yards during the first quarter of their non-league season opener game against Mechanicsburg on Friday evening at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Isaac Dollman, back, is brought down by Carlisle's Xavier Campbell during the first quarter of their non-league season opener game on Friday evening at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Isaac Dollman, left, looks for room around Carlisle's Chanse Bonner, right, during the first quarter of their non-league season opener game on Friday evening at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's quarterback Eli Reider, right, calls a play in the huddle during the first quarter of their non-league season opener game against Carlisle on Friday evening at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Drake Dawson celebrates after running the ball in for a touchdown during the first quarter of their non-league season opener game against Carlisle on Friday evening at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Lucas Smith, center, throws to a receiver during the first quarter of their non-league season opener game against Mechanicsburg on Friday evening at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Isaac Dollman, front, picks up a short gain of yards before being tackled by Carlisle's Javani Mosley during the first quarter of their non-league season opener game on Friday evening at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Isaac Dollman, center, is tackled by a host of Carlisle players during the first quarter of their non-league season opener game on Friday evening at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Justin Bardo runs the ball in for a touchdown during the first quarter of their non-league season opener game against Carlisle on Friday evening at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's quarterback Eli Reider, back, looks for an open receiver to pass to during the second quarter of their non-league season opener game against Carlisle on Friday evening at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
