High School Football: Week 1 score updates, live streams and live coverage

Carlisle Mechanicsburg 6

Carlisle's Jeremiah Hargrove carries the ball for a gain of yards during the first quarter of their game against Mechanicsburg Friday night at John H. Frederick Field, Mechanicsburg.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The 2022 high school football regular season kicks off in Cumberland County Friday with a slate of nine games, featuring area teams, set for 7 p.m.

The Sentinel has live coverage of the Week 1 non-league showdown between Mechanicsburg and Carlisle

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription).

Scores will be updated once the games begin.

HS Football Quick Hits: Notes on 2022 season openers

GAME OF THE WEEK

Carlisle 7, Mechanicsburg 0 (1st quarter) Live Stream

Follow Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff

Greencastle-Antrim 21, Big Spring 13 (half) | live stream

Boiling Springs at Littlestown

Manheim Township 20, Cumberland Valley 17 (half) | Live stream

Newport at Camp Hill | Live stream*

Shippensburg 7, Cedar Cliff 0 (1st quarter)

East Pennsboro at York Suburban

Northern 31, Red Land 6 (half)

Trinity 28, Delone Catholic 0 (half)

