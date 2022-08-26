The 2022 high school football regular season kicks off in Cumberland County Friday with a slate of nine games, featuring area teams, set for 7 p.m.
The Sentinel has live coverage of the Week 1 non-league showdown between Mechanicsburg and Carlisle
Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription).
Scores will be updated once the games begin.
GAME OF THE WEEK
Carlisle 7, Mechanicsburg 0 (1st quarter) | Live Stream
Follow Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)
Greencastle-Antrim 21, Big Spring 13 (half) | live stream
Boiling Springs at Littlestown
Manheim Township 20, Cumberland Valley 17 (half) | Live stream
Newport at Camp Hill | Live stream*
Shippensburg 7, Cedar Cliff 0 (1st quarter)
East Pennsboro at York Suburban
Northern 31, Red Land 6 (half)
Trinity 28, Delone Catholic 0 (half)