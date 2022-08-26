The 2022 high school football regular season kicks off in Cumberland County Friday with a slate of nine games, featuring area teams, set for 7 p.m.

The Sentinel has live coverage of the Week 1 non-league showdown between Mechanicsburg and Carlisle

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription).

Scores will be updated once the games begin.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Carlisle 7, Mechanicsburg 0 (1st quarter) | Live Stream

Follow Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)

Greencastle-Antrim 21, Big Spring 13 (half) | live stream

Boiling Springs at Littlestown

Manheim Township 20, Cumberland Valley 17 (half) | Live stream

Newport at Camp Hill | Live stream*

Shippensburg 7, Cedar Cliff 0 (1st quarter)

East Pennsboro at York Suburban

Northern 31, Red Land 6 (half)

Trinity 28, Delone Catholic 0 (half)

