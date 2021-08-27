 Skip to main content
High School Football: Week 1 score updates, live streams and live coverage
alert top story

Mechanicsburg Football 3

Seth Brubaker looks for an open receiver Tuesday afternoon during Mechanicsburg High School football practice.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

High school football returns to Cumberland County Friday with a slate of 10 games featuring area teams set to kick off at 7 p.m.

The Sentinel has reporters updating live from three of the games: Carlisle at Mechanicsburg, Littlestown at Boiling Springs and West Perry at Big Spring.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subsciption).

Scores will be updated once the games begin.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Carlisle 0, Mechanicsburg 0 (2nd quarter)

Follow Christian Eby (@eby_sports) | Live Stream

Boiling Springs 35, Littlestown 0 (2nd quarter)

Follow Brett Keener (@brett_keener) | Live Stream

Big Spring 14, West Perry 7 (1st quarter)

Follow Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff) | Live Stream*

HS Football: Carlisle vs. Mechanicsburg highlights season-opening slate

Fairfield 0, Camp Hill 0 (2nd quarter)

Live Stream*

Cedar Cliff at Red Lion (delayed)

Live Stream

Cumberland Valley at Manheim Central (postponed to Saturday, 11 a.m.)

Live Stream

East Pennsboro at York Suburban (delayed)

Live Stream

Northern at Red Land

Shippensburg at Hershey (delayed)

Live Stream

Delone Catholic at Trinity

Live stream*

