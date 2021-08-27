High School Football: Week 1 score updates, live streams and live coverage

High school football returns to Cumberland County Friday with a slate of 10 games featuring area teams set to kick off at 7 p.m.

The Sentinel has reporters updating live from three of the games: Carlisle at Mechanicsburg, Littlestown at Boiling Springs and West Perry at Big Spring.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subsciption).

Scores will be updated once the games begin.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Carlisle 0, Mechanicsburg 0 (2nd quarter)

Follow Christian Eby (@eby_sports) | Live Stream

Boiling Springs 35, Littlestown 0 (2nd quarter)

Follow Brett Keener (@brett_keener) | Live Stream

Big Spring 14, West Perry 7 (1st quarter)