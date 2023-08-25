The 2023 high school football regular season kicks off Friday with a slate of 10 games featuring area teams. Here are live-stream links and live score updates.
The Sentinel has live coverage of the Week 1 rivalry game between Mechanicsburg and Carlisle, as well as Cumberland Valley's clash with Manheim Township in a rematch of last year's district playoffs.
Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription).
Scores will be updated once the games begin at 7 p.m.
GAME OF THE WEEK
Mechanicsburg 14, Carlisle 7 (2nd quarter)| Live stream
Follow Christian Eby (@eby_sports)
Manheim Township 14, Cumberland Valley 0 (2nd quarter) | Live stream
Follow Tim Gross (@bytimgross)
Cedar Cliff 7, Shippensburg 0 (2nd quarter) | Live stream
Northern 7, Red Land 0 (2nd quarter) | Live stream*
Big Spring 14, Greencastle-Antrim 7 (2nd quarter) | Live stream
Littlestown 13, Boiling Springs 0 (2nd quarter)
Camp Hill at Newport | Live stream*
Trinity 21, Delone Catholic 6 (2nd quarter) | Live stream
West Perry 17, Susquenita 0 (2nd quarter) | Live stream
East Pennsboro at York Suburban (8:30 p.m.) | Live stream
