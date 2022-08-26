 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Football: Week 1 final scores, coverage recap

  Updated
Carlisle Mechanicsburg 6

Carlisle's Jeremiah Hargrove carries the ball for a gain of yards during the first quarter of their game against Mechanicsburg Friday night at John H. Frederick Field, Mechanicsburg.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The 2022 high school football regular season kicked off in Cumberland County Friday with a slate of eight games.

Lightning and lighting issues influenced the games, forcing delays and preemptive conclusions. But the teams showed their strengths, their weaknesses and set the tone for their respective seasons.

Following is the list of the final scores of Friday's games with links to The Sentinel's coverage.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Carlisle 28, Mechanicsburg 14 (final)

Greencastle-Antrim 28, Big Spring 13 (final) 

Boiling Springs 66, Littlestown 18 (final)

Cumberland Valley 31, Manheim Township 27 (final)

Camp Hill 43, Newport 7 (final)

Shippensburg 28, Cedar Cliff 10 (final)

Northern 45, Red Land 6 (final)

Trinity 35, Delone Catholic 7 (final)

East Pennsboro at York Suburban (Saturday, 7 p.m.)

