High School Football: Week 1 final scores, coverage recap

High school football returns to Cumberland County Friday with a slate of 10 games featuring area teams set to kick off at 7 p.m.

The Sentinel has reporters updating live from three of the games: Carlisle at Mechanicsburg, Littlestown at Boiling Springs and West Perry at Big Spring.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription).

Scores will be updated once the games begin.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Carlisle 27, Mechanicsburg 14 (final)

Coverage from Christian Eby (@eby_sports)

Boiling Springs 69, Littlestown 8 (final)

Follow Brett Keener (@brett_keener)

Big Spring 34, West Perry 24 (final)

Follow Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)