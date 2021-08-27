 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Football: Week 1 final scores, coverage recap
0 Comments
top story

High School Football: Week 1 final scores, coverage recap

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carlisle Mechanicsburg 2

Mechanicsburg takes the field before the start of the first game of the season against Carlisle Friday night at John H Frederick Field, Mechanicsburg.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

High school football returns to Cumberland County Friday with a slate of 10 games featuring area teams set to kick off at 7 p.m.

The Sentinel has reporters updating live from three of the games: Carlisle at Mechanicsburg, Littlestown at Boiling Springs and West Perry at Big Spring.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription).

Scores will be updated once the games begin.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Carlisle 27, Mechanicsburg 14 (final)

Coverage from Christian Eby (@eby_sports)

Boiling Springs 69, Littlestown 8 (final)

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Follow Brett Keener (@brett_keener)

Big Spring 34, West Perry 24 (final)

Follow Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)

Camp Hill 20, Fairfield 14 (final)

Cedar Cliff 56, Red Lion 35 (final)

East Pennsboro 42, York Suburban 21 (final)

Northern 42, Red Land 28 (final)

Shippensburg 7, Hershey 0 (final)

Trinity 34, Delone Catholic 14 (final)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News