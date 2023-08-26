Sentinel Staff
The Eagles make their entrance for a season opener against Manheim Township in Neffsville.
The 2023 high school football regular season kicked off Friday with a slate of 10 games featuring area teams.
Carlisle's Brandon Cook earned his first career head coaching win with a Thundering Herd victory at Mechanicsburg in The Sentinel's game of the week.
Elsewhere, East Pennsboro charged to a win at York Suburban's Rose Bowl Kickoff Classic, and Cumberland Valley, Cedar Cliff and Shippensburg lined up against opponents they met in last year's playoffs.
Following is the list of the final scores of Friday's games with links to The Sentinel's coverage.
GAME OF THE WEEK
Carlisle 35, Mechanicsburg 28
Cedar Cliff 29, Shippensburg 13
Manheim Township 35, Cumberland Valley 6
Greencastle-Antrim 17, Big Spring 14
Littlestown 23, Boiling Springs 8
Trinity 49, Delone Catholic 12
West Perry 45 Susquenita 22
East Pennsboro 37, York Suburban 6
Photos: Carlisle opens 2023 football season with win over rival Mechanicsburg
Mechanicsburg's Drake Dawson, center, finds room to run around Carlisle's Xavier Campbell, left, and Carson Swartz, right, during the first quarter of their non-league season opener game on Friday evening at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg takes the field before the start of their season opener game against Carlisle at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle takes the field before the start of their season opener game against Mechanicsburg at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg takes the field before the start of their non-league season opener game against Carlisle at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle takes the field before the start of their non-league season opener game against Mechanicsburg at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg and Carlisle shake hands before the start of their non-league season opener game on Friday evening at Mechanicsburg Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Chanse Bonner, center, picks up a short gain of yards during the first quarter of their non-league season opener game against Mechanicsburg on Friday evening at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Marquise Miller, center, picks up a short gain of yards during the first quarter of their non-league season opener game against Mechanicsburg on Friday evening at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Isaac Dollman, back, is brought down by Carlisle's Xavier Campbell during the first quarter of their non-league season opener game on Friday evening at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Isaac Dollman, left, looks for room around Carlisle's Chanse Bonner, right, during the first quarter of their non-league season opener game on Friday evening at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's quarterback Eli Reider, right, calls a play in the huddle during the first quarter of their non-league season opener game against Carlisle on Friday evening at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Drake Dawson celebrates after running the ball in for a touchdown during the first quarter of their non-league season opener game against Carlisle on Friday evening at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Lucas Smith, center, throws to a receiver during the first quarter of their non-league season opener game against Mechanicsburg on Friday evening at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Isaac Dollman, front, picks up a short gain of yards before being tackled by Carlisle's Javani Mosley during the first quarter of their non-league season opener game on Friday evening at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Isaac Dollman, center, is tackled by a host of Carlisle players during the first quarter of their non-league season opener game on Friday evening at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Justin Bardo runs the ball in for a touchdown during the first quarter of their non-league season opener game against Carlisle on Friday evening at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's quarterback Eli Reider, back, looks for an open receiver to pass to during the second quarter of their non-league season opener game against Carlisle on Friday evening at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
