The 2023 high school football regular season kicked off Friday with a slate of 10 games featuring area teams.

Carlisle's Brandon Cook earned his first career head coaching win with a Thundering Herd victory at Mechanicsburg in The Sentinel's game of the week.

Elsewhere, East Pennsboro charged to a win at York Suburban's Rose Bowl Kickoff Classic, and Cumberland Valley, Cedar Cliff and Shippensburg lined up against opponents they met in last year's playoffs.

Following is the list of the final scores of Friday's games with links to The Sentinel's coverage.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Carlisle 35, Mechanicsburg 28

Cedar Cliff 29, Shippensburg 13

Northern 13, Red Land 7

Manheim Township 35, Cumberland Valley 6

Greencastle-Antrim 17, Big Spring 14

Littlestown 23, Boiling Springs 8

Camp Hill 21, Newport 0

Trinity 49, Delone Catholic 12

West Perry 45 Susquenita 22

East Pennsboro 37, York Suburban 6

