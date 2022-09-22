High School Football: Undefeated Cumberland Valley faces Commonwealth test Harrisburg in Week 5

Battling a team-wide stomach bug last week, Cumberland Valley needed different players to step up into starting roles and contribute to the Eagles’ 45-14 win over Central Dauphin East in Mid-Penn Commonwealth football.

Head coach Josh Oswalt expects the same approach, even with a healthy contingent, Saturday at 1 p.m. when the Eagles face Commonwealth counterpart Harrisburg (2-1 overall, 1-0 division) at Severance Field.

“They just have a good program,” Oswalt said. “They have great athletes. They do a lot of great stuff. That's why they get to play deep into November every year.”

Entering a Week 5 schedule that kicks off with three local games Thursday, the Eagles aren’t short on strength, spanning from starters to reserves. CV has sprinted to a 4-0 overall record this fall (1-0 Commonwealth), the best start since Oswalt’s return to his alma mater three years ago.

While the Eagles’ 45-14 triumph over the Panthers in Week 4 was the latest in a collection of big wins, it was CV’s first landslide victory of the season. Across the season's first three weeks, Cumberland Valley outscored its opponents by a 18 total points with victories against Manheim Township (31-27), Central York (35-33) and Spring-Ford (28-16).

Cumberland Valley is the last-standing undefeated team in Cumberland County.

“Our early success has been credited to many different people in position groups,” Oswalt said. “The first four opponents we faced were arguably one of the toughest first four opponents anybody has faced, as far as strength of schedule. So, I think the game plan remains the same — just try to get better at what we do and make it difficult for the opponent to stop what we do.”

Harrisburg had a runaway victory of its own last week, a 44-15 decision against Carlisle. The Cougars downed Delaware Valley 32-3 in Week 2 before dropping a 24-20 nail-biter to Manheim Township Week 3.

Leading CV’s fast start is three-year starting quarterback Isaac Sines, who has totaled 439 rushing yards and 417 passing yards with 13 total touchdowns this year. Junior Bryce Staretz complements the versatile quarterback’s rushing production with 269 yards and four scores. Senior wide receivers Paddy Hernjak and Griffin Huffman, Sines' favorite targets, have combined to collect 266 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

For Harrisburg, sophomore quarterback Shawn Lee has thrown for 386 yards and a score. Out of the backfield, Kyle Williams Jr. and Mahkai Hopkins have registered four touchdowns and 217 yards on the ground. Williams Jr. also paces the Cougars receiving corps with eight receptions for 77 stripes.

Key players

Cumberland Valley

Isaac Sines, sr., QB-DB-K

Paddy Hernjak, sr., WR-DB-P

Alex Sauve, jr., LB-TE

Harrisburg

Kyle Williams Jr., sr., RB-FS

Terrell Reynolds, sr., DE

Mahkai Hopkins, sr., RB

By the numbers

6: Cumberland Valley has been on the hunt for a win against the Cougars for the last six years. The Eagles' last triumph against Harrisburg came in 2015 by way of a 34-7 decision. Since then, Harrisburg has defeated the Eagles by two or more scores in each of the last five meetings with no game played between the schools in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

151 and 2: Sines connected for two passing touchdowns in last week’s drubbing of CD East, but engineered the majority of CV’s offensive production via his legs. The QB totaled 151 rushing yards across 10 carries and found the end zone on two occasions. The 151-yard outing marked a season-high after 138, 100 and 50-yard performances from weeks 1-3.

“Isaac (has been) a consistent factor each week,” Oswalt said.

90 and 13: Swift offensive first halves and stifling defensive performances have been the bread and butter for Cumberland Valley and Harrisburg so far this season. The Eagles have piled on a combined 90 first-half points, including a season-high 35 against Central York. Meanwhile, the Cougars have limited opponents to 13 total first-half points across their three games, including a first-half shutout at Carlisle last week.