High School Football: Trinity wants to 'hit the reset button' in Week 6 meeting with Big Spring

Head coach Jordan Hill wants his Trinity football team to press the reset button.

The Shamrocks come off their second win of the season last week, a momentous 26-14 victory over Boiling Springs in Trinity’s first game on its new COBO Field turf. And while there’s much to absorb from the Week 5 win, Hill has his ‘Rocks looking to reload for their next challenge.

Trinity visits Big Spring at 7 p.m. Friday in a Mid-Penn Capital clash at Bulldog Stadium, the headliner to a Week 6 slate that kicks off Thursday night with two local games. The Shamrocks and Bulldogs both enter the bout at 2-3.

“Each week, it's the biggest game of our season,” Hill said. “From here on out, because the season hasn't started the way we wanted it to. So, that heightens each game, each week.”

With a hill to climb, the Trinity second-year head coach hopes to see his squad answer the bell. Last week’s triumph was a step in the right direction after suffering three straight losses to Roman Catholic, Wyomissing and West Perry. The Shamrocks (1-1 Capital) secured a 35-7 win over Delone Catholic Week 1.

Big Spring (1-1 Capital) finds itself in a similar situation. The Bulldogs were trounced by Steel-High 61-7 last week and suffered additional setbacks to Greencastle and Shippensburg in weeks 1 and 2. Their two wins came against Newport and previously undefeated Camp Hill in 47-0 and 16-6 decisions.

“We expect them to come in, and they're gonna play a hard game and expect to win,” Big Spring head coach Joe Sinkovich said of Trinity.

Much of the Capital Division foes’ success runs through the backfield. Trinity features a stable of tailbacks — including senior Max Schlager, sophomore Jacob Ness and freshman Messiah Mickens — that have collected 875 yards on the ground. Big Spring’s one-two punch of junior Connor Green and sophomore Grant Hall have combined for 780 rushing yards, punctuating a team total 1,014 stripes.

Defensive play could also have a say. Trinity limited the Bubblers to under 200 yards of total offense last week and swiped three interceptions. The Bulldogs were out of sorts against the Rollers in Week 5 but have pitched one shutout and contained the opposition to an average 17.2 points per game across weeks 1-4.

“The outlook is we gotta go 1-0,” Hill said. “It was a really big win this past weekend for us just in the fact that it was a team that beat us last year, it was the first game on the brand new turf, it was homecoming and it was only one of two home games that we actually have all year. So, that was huge. And now how do we reset? … We’ve got to hit the reset button and move on.”

Key players

Trinity

Max Schlager, sr., RB-LB

Collin Morrow, jr., FS-WR

Cole Cappawana, jr., WR-CB

Big Spring

Connor Green, jr., RB-LB

Connor Black, sr., LB-TE

Grant Hall, so., RB-LB

By the numbers

171, 10 and 3: The first win on new-look COBO Field wasn’t the Shamrocks’ only Week 5 highlight — it was a revenge game for Trinity’s Schlager. The now-senior running back sustained a season-ending injury in Trinity’s 2021 meeting with Boiling Springs, a 43-7 losing decision. Schlager punished the Bubblers Friday night to the tune of 171 rushing yards and three touchdowns and notched 10 tackles (one for loss) on defense.

42 and 12: Big Spring was without the services of senior linebacker Connor Black Week 1 due to injury, but the defensive linchpin returned Week 2 and has hounded opposing offenses across the Bulldogs’ last four outings. Despite Steel-High’s offensive fireworks last week, Black recorded a team-high 12 sticks (five solo), improving his season total to 42. The 42 tackles are complemented by four stops for loss, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one pass defended.

8 and 8: Forcing turnovers have been staples of the Shamrock and Bulldog defenses so far this fall. Trinity has pirated eight passes through five games, with Amil Way’s three interceptions and Collin Morrow’s two leading the way. On the Big Spring side of scrimmage, the Bulldogs have pounced on eight fumble recoveries, including two apiece from Green, Black and Brady Singer.

“We got to go out and play hard and do the little things and just play the game of football that we're used to playing,” Sinkovich said. “Going that extra yard on blocks and (we need) our offense and defense to try to make them earn everything and try to cause some mistakes and get the momentum going our way.”