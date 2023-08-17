INSIDE THE HUDDLE

Coach: Jordan Hill, 3rd season

Classification: 2A

Division: Mid-Penn Capital

2022 season: 10-5

Postseason: Won district title. Lost to Southern Columbia in PIAA semifinals

Returning Leaders

Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD

Caleb Wray 64-114, 1,057, 13

Running: Att-Yards, Avg., TD

Messiah Mickens 123-961, 7.8, 18

Christian Joy 59-666, 11.3, 6

Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD

Cole Cappawana: 17-333, 19.6, 3

Tanie Young 16-239, 21.7, 3

Key returners: Cole Cappawana, sr., WR-CB; Caleb Wray, sr., QB; Collin Morrow, sr., WR-DB; Mike Johnson, sr., WR-DB; Tucker Paynter, sr., LB; Payton Schaffner, jr., LB-DB; Tanie Young, jr., WR-DB; Amil Way, jr., WR-DB; Jacob Ness, jr., LB-WR; Misiafa Ili, jr., OL-DL; Messiah Mickens, so., RB; Chris Thompson, so., DL.

Key losses: Max Schlager, Wyatt Cooper, Trey Weiand, Luke Britten (due to injury).

Newcomers: Jeremiah Hargrove, sr., RB-DB; Hayden Johnson, fr., LB; PJ Dent, fr., ATH.

Outlook: In two seasons, head coach Jordan Hill has transformed the winless Shamrocks into a District 3 Class 2A champion and a PIAA semifinalist. Coming off its deepest run in program history, Trinity returns all but four starters from last year’s team and has it eyes on the ultimate prize — a state title. But before any postseason goals are met, the ‘Rocks will have to run through a stern nonleague schedule and a demanding divisional slate.

5 THINGS TO KNOW

1. Full steam ahead

One of the engines that powered Trinity’s run to District 3 gold and the PIAA semifinals was its success on the ground. The Shamrocks lost all-state honoree Max Schlager to graduation, but bring Division I target Messiah Mickens and Christian Joy back into their running back room. Mickens burst onto the scene as a freshman, piling up 961 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns while Joy added a second spark, totaling another 666 yards and six scores. Carlisle transfer and senior Jeremiah Hargrove could also see touches in the backfield this fall.

2. Linebacker lot

Another strength of the Shamrocks this fall will be the team's depth at linebacker. Trinity returns 175 tackles between veterans Tucker Paynter and Jacob Ness, and expects production from freshman Hayden Johnson. Payton Schaffner, who spent most of his junior campaign at safety, can also play linebacker after collecting 48 sticks last season.

“Through this offseason, we’ve worked really hard,” Paynter said. “I think our main goal, our expectation is really just to take every game week-by-week and dominate every week, and earn our way.”

3. Mauti moves in

Hill and the Shamrocks made one of the biggest coaching splashes in the offseason, bringing in Penn State alumnus and five-year NFL vet Mike Mauti as associate head coach and linebackers coach. Mauti, a teammate of Hill’s in State College, comes from Mandeville High School in New Orleans, Louisiana, where he spent two seasons as the Skippers’ special teams coordinator.

“Just me being able to watch him coach these guys, he’s got a good group of linebackers right now,” Hill said. “They're buying in. Not to the player, not the NFL stuff, but buying in to the person, and I’m seeing a big difference in those guys.”

4. Britten brings perspective

Senior offensive lineman Luke Britten tore his ACL in Trinity’s state semifinal game against Southern Columbia, and during rehab in the offseason, re-tore the same ACL. Britten will lose his senior season to the injury, but is still making an impact from the sidelines, acting as an assistant coach as he guides a younger group in the trenches.

“He's gonna be a guy that's gonna be a big leader for us,” Hill said. “He's actually been a really good coach for us this year. He's so mature, and he was already doing that as a player while he was playing. Now he's hurt, but him stepping up has been huge and is gonna be big for the linemen.”

5. Chasing the Capital crown

Trinity checked off two boxes last year with its district title and PIAA semifinal appearance. One accolade yet to be acquired in the Hill regime is a Mid-Penn Capital crown. Trinity has clawed closer to its quest in Hill’s two years, going 0-5 in league play in his debut season before improving to 4-2 in 2022.

TRINITY 2023 SCHEDULE

Aug. 25 vs. Delone Catholic

Sept. 1 vs. Moore Catholic (NY)

Sept. 8 vs. Wyomissing

Sept. 15 vs. West Perry*

Sept 22 at Boiling Springs*

Sept. 29 vs. Big Spring*

(Saturday) Oct. 7 at Middletown*

Oct. 13 vs. Camp Hill*

Oct. 21 at Steelton-Highspire*

Oct. 27 vs. Halifax

*denotes conference game

THEY SAID IT

Collin Morrow on Trinity’s collective mindset: “After last year, we know what we're capable of now. We got crazy better over the offseason, seeing how hard we're working through camp and practice. We're just ready for games now, and nobody knows what's gonna happen. No one knows what's coming.”

Paynter on playing for each other: “It's something special. It's not a teammate. It's a family. It's a brotherhood. … I believe it's so special because we play for each other. We're not playing for ourselves. I play for him. He plays for me. It's kind of how a brother unit works.”

Mike Johnson on Trinity’s progression: “Something that Coach Hill really nailed into to me was just getting a little bit better every single day. Just competing, and I've really learned a lot about competing and just getting better.”

Hill on Trinity’s returning talent: “That’s something that you can't buy. You can't just go to the store and get that. That is unheard of. This will be the biggest senior class I've had since I've been here. But it's crazy because we still have a core of sophomores and juniors that will continue and we’ll have for two more years. We don't look to the future, but there's comfortability knowing that, ‘Hey, we got some time with these guys.' But these guys are greedy. They want it right now.”

