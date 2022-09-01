Will Shippensburg hoist the Little Brown Jug for an 11th consecutive year or will this be the time Big Spring breaks its dry spell against the Greyhounds?

The annual Little Brown Jug Game between the Greyhounds and Bulldogs kicks off from Veterans Memorial Park at 7 p.m. Friday. And as always, both teams are excited for the rivalry that dates back to 1956.

“I think the physicality that they're going to come out with and the confidence they're going to come out with against us,” Big Spring head coach Joe Sinkovich said, “that we haven't beaten them in over 10 years. And I'm sure this team doesn't want to be the first to lose to Big Spring in over 10 years.”

The teams enter the traditional scrap in different trajectories. Shippensburg comes off a decisive 28-10 win on the road against Cedar Cliff, in what was a rematch from last year’s District 3 Class 5A quarterfinals. On the other hand, Big Spring suffered a 28-13 defeat to Greencastle at home to open its 2022 campaign.

While their season-opening outcomes differed, both the ‘Hounds and Bulldogs featured elite play in their Week 1 matchups. Quarterbacks Tucker Chamberlin and Ethan Eisenberg didn’t skip a beat from their breakout 2021 season, as both threw for over 100 yards and connected for a touchdown. The teams’ ground games also jumped the century mark — Shippensburg’s headed by the three-man machine of Trae Kater, Amari Kerr and Diesel Koser, and Grant Hall leading the Bulldogs’ attack.

“We make it very tough to defend,” Shippensburg head coach Eric Foust said of the ‘Hounds’ run game. “Diesel runs straight, Diesel runs hard. Trae’s a dodger, he’s a speed back, a slasher, and if he gets outside he can go. And Amari’s kind of a combination of the two and he's a bigger back that runs hard, so he's kind of a different breed altogether. So, it's kind of nice to have, and we're very fortunate to have this setup.”

Entering Friday night’s bout, both coaches expect challenges from their backyard foe. The Greyhounds topped the Bulldogs 34-14 last year in Newville.

“I think the biggest thing is we're gonna have to play a real clean game and when we get some opportunities, we have to make the best of those opportunities and convert on those opportunities and win the turnover battle,” Sinkovich said. “We didn't do a good job of that last year, which hurt us, but hopefully we get out to a faster start and play with some momentum.”

Key players

Big Spring

Ethan Eisenberg, sr., QB

Jay Roberds, sr., OL-DL

Andrew Witter, sr., WR-DB

Shippensburg

Tucker Chamberlin, sr., QB-S

Erby Weller, sr., WR-DB

Trae Kater, sr., RB-DB

By the numbers

173 and 102: Much of the Bulldogs and Greyhounds’ offensive success stems from the quarterback play of seniors Eisenberg and Chamberlin. And each has a prolific target to throw to every Friday night. Said targets wasted little time hauling in their share of big catches Week 1, as Shippensburg’s Erby Weller caught six passes for 173 yards and a touchdown while Big Spring’s Andrew Witter snagged seven balls for 102 yards.

“They’re cousins and they’ve been doing this since they were 8 (years old), and they kind of know where each other is gonna be,” Foust said of the connection between Chamberlin and Weller. “It's fun to watch and it's fun to be a part of and see how it all happens … but they both work tremendously hard, and they both have a great work ethic, which leads into where they both are.”

96, 41 and 24: Chamberlin’s production under center isn’t the only exclamation point of the Shippensburg offense. Like previous years, the ‘Hounds feature a cast of workhorses in the backfield, including Kater, Kerr and Koser. The senior trio rumbled for a combined 161 yards against Cedar Cliff, with Kater’s 96 stripes and trip to six pacing the group. Kerr added 41 yards and a score on the ground, while Koser, from his fullback position, went for 24.

5.5 and 3.5: Big Spring lost a loaded senior class to graduation and is looking for the next wave of seniors and juniors to show their bark. Senior lineman Jay Roberds was one to display the “bulldog mentality” opening night against Greencastle. In the trenches, Roberds collected 5.5 tackles (five solo) with 3.5 going for a loss.

They said it

Sinkovich on learning from the Week 1 mistakes: “I think the guys are gonna take it as a learning experience. There were a lot of mistakes out there, ones we let get away, and we didn't play with the most intensity, as much intensity as we have in the past. I think these guys know that, so they gotta come out hungry and play from the beginning.”

Foust on keeping the momentum: “Cedar Cliff was a big win last week for us and Big Spring would be a big win this week for us, and we just don't want to have a lull.”